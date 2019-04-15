What's on Virgin Media? Living the Dream, Stan Against Evil and More

UPDATE: March 19 -We've removed one show that's no longer available on Virgin Media, but we've added another three to keep this list topped up with great stuff to watch.

Virgin Media has close to 400 different channels of TVs and movies, plus on demand content and a few original shows of its own. Below is a small selection of good things that you can watch if you have a Virgin Media contract. If you don’t, and are curious about what Virgin Media can give, you can read our review here.

Don’t forget you can also add your Netflix subscription to your Virgin Media account, and access catch up TV services with it too. Check here for what’s good on Netflix UK right now, and here for the best of BBC iPlayer.



Living the Dream

The Pemberton family are originally from Yorkshire, but decide to move over the Atlantic to Florida in order to manage a trailer park. The children deal with fitting into the new school, while the parents are tasked with looking after the strange people who live on the park, and the various problems they cause.

Stan Against Evil

Stan Miller is the sheriff of Willard’s Mill in New Hampshire. But after an outburst following the funeral of his wife, he is forced into retirement. His replacement, Evie Barret, is then alarmed to find out that the Millers were the only people standing between the town and a horde of evil spirits eager to wreak their vengeance on the town. Reluctantly, the new and the retired sheriffs team up to keep the threat at bay.

Rob & Romesh Vs…

Comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett set out on several different trips during this series, learning about subjects across sport and the arts and then completing a big challenge. This brings them into contact with icons like Usain Bolt, Shania Twain and David Gandy, who act as their mentors.

The Walking Dead

All nine series of the post-zombie apocalypse drama can be watched on Virgin Media. The whole story of Rick Grimes, once a sheriff before the world fell into chaos, takes him through the state of Georgia with his family, friends and new allies, the group under continuous threat from the ‘walkers’ and other people who are prepared to do anything to survive.

Broad City

This show, beginning life as a web series, is about a pair of friends looking to make it big in New York City. It’s a familiar formula, but executed well enough and with a few new elements from its female perspective on modern life that make Abbi and Illana’s story an enjoyable watch across all of its four completed series.

The Art of More

Art auctions are big business, and between the glamorous front-of-house operations and the shady deals struck in private, there’s plenty of dramatic potential for this show to explore over its two seasons. You might even learn a thing or two about art along the way.

Legion

David has dealt with his schizophrenia diagnosis since he was a child. However, this condition hides the fact that he is actually a powerful mutant, with both other mutants and the government trying to find him to learn more about his abilities. The two series of the show are actually part of the X-Men film series, which should give you a good idea of what’s at stake in the show.

The Mindy Project

The first four seasons of this comedy series can be viewed on Virgin Media. Mindy Kaling plays Mindy Lahiri, an OB/GYN doctor balancing work and life, which often involves the same people since her friends and love interests often happen to work in the same small doctor’s office.

Atlanta

Donald Glover’s comedy is as much about the city it’s set in as it is about the small cast of main characters trying to survive in it. You see many different sides of Atlanta as Earn, ‘Paper Boi’, Van and Darius try to find success and keep their relationships and lives together, both the serious as well as the outright bizarre.

Billy and Billie

The show’s a rom-com about the two titular characters. What makes it complicated is that they’re actually step-brother and sister. It only got 11 episodes made, but this one series, with a grounded style to contrast with the curious choice of premise is still worth your time.

Imposters

Over this all too brief two season show, the victims of con artist Maddie Johnson find each other and try to figure out the mystery of this woman who entered their lives, married them, then disappeared with their valuables.