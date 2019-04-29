The Smart Sonos One Alexa Speaker Is Now Just $150

Today's a good day to be an Alexa fan. Last week we found an incredible deal on the Amazon Echo, which you can still buy for as low as $50. Today, we're bringing you an even better deal on our favorite Alexa smart speaker.

Currently, Amazon has the Editor's Choice smart Sonos One (Gen 1) Alexa speaker on sale for $149.99. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this rarely discounted smart speaker.

There's a reason the Sonos One (Gen 1) is on sale and that's because Sonos has quietly released the Sonos One (Gen 2). The Sonos One (Gen 2) packs a new processor, more memory, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) support. However, Sonos says performance remains the same. (The hardware upgrades will enable new features coming to the new speaker in the future).

That said, the Sonos One (Gen 1) is still an excellent buy at its new stellar price. It has Alexa built-in, which means you can control your music via voice commands.

In our Sonos One review, we were impressed by its excellent audio quality and Sonos' comprehensive app. From ABBA to Frank Zappa, anything we played on the Sonos One came through in rich, full sound.



Sure, it's pricier than the Echo, but it's absolutely worth it if you want the best audio quality for your money.