Help Me, Tom's Guide: I Can't Find Snapchat's Temperature Filter

Even before its redesign — which left users scratching their heads — Snapchat confused most people who attempted to understand its interface. This is why I wasn't surprised to receive a question from a Tom's Guide forum member who couldn't find one of Snapchat's most notorious features.
Wendizzle writes:
Wendizzle, I've got good news, and more good news. First of all, you have nothing to worry about: Snapchat's Temperature feature hasn't gone anywhere. And it's no longer a filter — meaning you can use whichever geolocation-based filters, or color-adjusting filters, you want.
The other good news? Temperature is now a sticker, meaning you can pinch and zoom the temperature to shrink and enlarge the information. Also, tapping on the temperature sticker allows you to change it to a five- or three-day forecast, or convert from Fahrenheit to Celsius.
So, once you've shot your video or photo, tap the sticker icon in the top-right corner. It's the third from the top, between the pencil and the scissors. Then, tap the temperature option, which should be sitting between the time and the star-rating stickers.
Now you're ready to get back to immediately sharing the good (or bad) news about the weather in your area.
