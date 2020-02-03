Trending

Is Amazon Prime Worth It? Here Are the 17 Best Benefits

By

Our favorite Amazon Prime benefits

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Walt D in LV 19 February 2018 05:02
    "Share Prime with Family"..
    Alas, this feature can only be shared with ONE other person in your household. My teenaged kids cannot indulge. Only my wife.
    Reply
  • USAFRet 19 February 2018 05:11
    20721031 said:
    "Share Prime with Family"..
    Alas, this feature can only be shared with ONE other person in your household. My teenaged kids cannot indulge. Only my wife.

    No, you can share it with 4.
    I have my wife, my stepson, my daughter, and my ex-wife (I'm a nice guy).

    For some things, like Prime Video and Kindle Lending Library...yes, that is only one other person.
    Reply
  • lunabc 29 April 2018 01:10
    Amazon has become a Thanos out of control.. trying to take over the world.. No they are not indispensable.. Now with a new hike announced that has prompted me to cancel my prime subscription come renewal time. As for all the Prime Benefits....Prime shipping... it is defined as two day SHIPPING and NOT two day DELIVERY . Delivery takes an additional 2-3 days. Amazon has already implemented several so called 'prime benefits' as a sneaky way to raise their prices .. For example, most low priced items now being labelled as 'add-ons' items, requires prime members to purchase $25 or more of of additional items to be able to purchase the so-called 'add-on' items. Also 'Prime Pantry" , which most household and health and beauty products are now labelled, is another $5.99 additional charge to prime members for shipping. Amazon customers can no longer email customer service about issues or complaints. Access is either phone or chat. With Amazon customer service PRIMEarily outsourced to other countries where the Representatives speak very poor english and cant deviate from or address issues that are not pre-scripted is now a total waste of time to contact Amazon NO-customer service any longer. And now that Prime is increasing to $119 annually, it is no longer a good investment.
    Reply
  • cmck13579 21 June 2018 23:38
    .I WILL STICK WITH AMAZON PRIME BECAUSE I WAS JUST ALLOWED INTO THE TRY BEFORE YOU BUY PROGRAM...FILL SHOPPING CART WITH 3 OR MORE PRODUCTS FROM PRIME WARDROBE......TRY THEM ON...RETURN UNWANTED ITEMS...ONLY PAY FOR THOSE YOU KEEP...I WON'T SAY ANYTHING MORE BECAUSE IT TOOK ME A MONTH TO GAIN MEMBERSHIP INTO THIS EXCLUSIVE CLUB AND I'M FEELING SELFISH TODAY...AND IF YOU THINK IT'S LIKE SOMETHING YOU ALREADY KNOW...THINK AGAIN
    Reply
  • desertwatcher69 09 November 2018 22:11
    Nov. 9, 2018: Actually Prime does offer two day delivery - as long as the item is in stock so it's important to check.
    Reply