Is Amazon Prime Worth It? Here Are the 17 Best Benefits

Best Reasons to Try Prime

Amazon Prime has become an indispensable companion for online shoppers. The service — which costs $119 per year — comes with many Amazon Prime benefits like free two-day shipping and access to Amazon Prime Day deals.

However, Amazon is also known for occasionally taking Amazon Prime benefits away. A few years ago, Amazon announced that in lieu of receiving 20 percent off video game pre-orders, Prime members would receive $10 credits on select pre-order titles.

With Prime's ever-changing ecosystem, is membership worth the cost? Here are the top Amazon Prime benefits to help you decide if Prime is right for you.