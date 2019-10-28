Best Free Photo Management Tools

Adobe Bridge

Adobe Bridge serves as a digital assets management platform for Adobe's Creative Cloud suite of programs, and what many don't know is that Bridge is available to use freely, without requiring a paid subscription at any tier of Creative Cloud. Like a file manager on steroids, Adobe Bridge lets you sort through your image folders, with powerful tagging, rating, batch processing and metadata tools to organize your photos. A photo downloader tool also simplifies importing photos from your digital camera, card reader, or mobile device, complete with batch renaming and sorting options. It's a powerful pro tool for working with a ton of photos, whether on its own or as part of the bigger Creative Cloud suite, though it might be overkill if you just want to work on a few holiday snapshots.