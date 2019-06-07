Nokia Is Undercutting Everyone with a $160 Android Pie Phone

This is the Nokia 3.1A and Nokia 3.1C. They are not flagships. They don’t have the latest and greatest technology. They are just well designed cheap phones that run Android Pie, they cost less than $160, and they have a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.

(Image credit: Nokia)

Talking to The Verge, Nokia says that is is hoping that these two phones will strengthen their position in the “prepaid/value segment” so they can start raking up market share points. And looking at the specs, I don’t see why not.

The 3.1A (made for AT&T) and the 3.1C (made for Cricket), are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

MORE: 10 Best Android Phones

They have 5.45-inch LCD displays, 8-megapixel rear cameras with a LED flash and 1080p video capture, and 5-megapixel front cameras. You also get a microSD expansion tray and a USB Type-C port for data and charging a 2,990mAh battery that Nokia says will last for two days. Another advantage of modest specs: slower processor and smaller screens will result in longer battery life (magicks!)

They also come with Android 9.0 Pie — a version that, according to The Verge, feels a lot like the Google Pixel.

It gets even better: it has a 3.5-millimeter stereo mini jack. Seriously, do you really need anything else to browse the web, consult Google Maps, book an Uber, buy on Amazon, read Reddit, or order food? No, you don’t.

The prices aren't finalized yet, but The Verge says they will be somewhere between $80 and $160 — which means you can buy new versions of this phone every year for the next five years and come out better than any flagship today.