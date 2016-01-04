Maingear's Beastly Alpha 34 AiO Sports Desktop Guts, Curved Display

Most all-in-one desktops were built for light computing, and, occasionally, a bit of gaming. Then the Maingear Alpha 34 came along. This beastly all-in-one claims to be the most powerful in the world, packing Intel's strongest desktop-grade processors, the highest-end graphics cards and a striking 34-inch 3K display. It's available now starting at $1,999.

The Alpha 34's specs read like those of a dedicated tower rather than a humble all-in-one. This monstrous machine can be outfitted with up to an 8-core Intel Extreme edition CPU or an 18-core Xeon processor and up to 32GB of RAM. It's similarly beefy in terms of graphics and flash storage, supporting Nvidia's highest-end cards (GeForce GTX 980 Ti and Titan X), AMD's Radeon R9 390X GPU and Samsung's 950 M.2 SSDs.

The desktop's powerful internals are topped off by a 34-inch, 3840 x 1440-pixel curved display, which should do a fine job completely sucking you into your favorite games.

Unlike your typical all-in-one, the Alpha 34 is fully upgradeable, meaning you should be able to swap out components and graphics cards much like you would on a standard tower. The PC even sports liquid cooling, allowing you to crank your games to maximum settings without too much fear of overheating.

The Alpha 34's desktop-grade components and curved 3K display make it one of the most unique all-in-ones we've seen yet, and we're eager to put it through its paces. Stay tuned for our full review.