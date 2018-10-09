Google Pixel 3 Event: Here's Every Big Announcement

Google's annual Made by Google event in New York City is in the books, giving us our first look at the much anticipated Google Pixel 3 smartphone as well as the all-new Home Hub smart display and Pixel Slate tablet.

Here's everything you missed from Google's big showcase.

Google Pixel 3

Google officially took the wraps off of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which, according to the company, pack the best smartphone camera yet into the best design Google's made. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have 6.3-inch and 5.5-inch displays, respectively, and once again feature single rear cameras that rely on software for fancy tricks.

This includes a new Top Shot feature that automatically captures alternate shots to avoid pictures of you and your pals with your eyes closed. It also touts Super Res Zoom, which allows you to zoom in on photos without losing detail, as well as a Night Sight feature designed for better low-light photos without flash. You can even put realistic AR characters, including The Avengers, into your shots with the Playground feature.

MORE: Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Unveiled, and It's All About the Camera

The new phones feature dual-lens cameras upfront, complete with a wide-angle lens for cramming more pals into selfies. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL sport wireless charging at 10 watts, and will work with Google's new Pixel Stand for ultra-fast charging. When your Pixel 3 is attached to the Pixel Stand, it essentially becomes a smart display that can take commands via Google Assistant and double as an alarm clock.

The Pixel 3 is available for pre-order today for $799 and will launch on Oct. 18 in Just White, Clearly Black and Not Pink color schemes. The Pixel Stand will run you $79. No word yet on pricing or availability for the Pixel 3 XL.

Google Pixel Slate

Google's Pixel Slate is a powerful tablet that also functions as a detachable laptop like Microsoft's Surface and Apple's iPad Pro. The 2-in-1 sports a sleek Midnight Blue design with thin bezels, and a sharp 293 pixels-per-inch display. It also features dual front-firing speakers, as well as a wide-angle front camera for cramming the whole family into your video chats.

Other notable features include a fingerprint reader, Google's Titan Security chip and a Chrome OS that's optimized for both touch and desktop use.

The Pixel Slate connects to Google's Pixel Slate Keyboard, which features a full-size backlit set of keys as well as a full-featured touchpad. Google says that the Pixel Slate Keyboard attaches instantly to the Slate with no pairing necessary, and is designed to be extra quiet. The keyboard's folio is "infinitely adjustable" for various viewing angles, and doubles as a protective case.

The Google Pixel Slate launches later this year starting at $599. The Pixel Slate Keyboard will run you an extra $199, while Google's Pixelbook Pen costs $99.

Google Home Hub

Google's Home Hub is a smart display powered by Google Assistant that looks to take on the likes of Amazon's Echo Show and Facebook Portal. The display is meant to be more of a complement to your home than a distraction -- it doesn't feature a camera, and sports an Ambient EQ feature that adjusts its brightness based on the light and time of day in your home. The device also supports Home View, which lets you view every camera, thermostat and any other smart device in your home at a quick glance.

The display comes in a variety of mesh color schemes that match existing home devices, and can recognize individual users' voices within a household. So, for example, if you say good morning to your Home Hub, it can recognize your profile and give you the weather, news and traffic for your work commute. Home Hub taps into YouTube to bring you anything from cooking directions to any music you ask it to play, and even comes with 6 months of YouTube Premium.

The $149 Google Home Hub is available for pre-order now, and will launch on Oct. 22.