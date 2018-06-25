Galaxy S10 Killer Feature Confirmed in New Report

At the same time one Galaxy S10 report was predicting that next year's Samsung flagship would include three rear cameras, another rumor out of Korea indicates that the front side of the phone will be just as interesting.

(Image credit: Iris scanning on the Galaxy S9 could make way for an on-display fingerprint sensor on the S10. (Credit: Tom's Guide))

South Korean publication The Bell says that Samsung is looking to add an embedded fingerprint sensor to the display of the Galaxy S10. The feature would allow people to unlock the phone with a fingerprint while still allowing Samsung to extend the display from one end of the phone to the other, as it has on every model since last year's Galaxy S8.

The S10 wouldn't be the first phone to offer a fingerprint on display feature. Vivo has released devices with an embedded sensor on the screen, though those phones are unlikely to reach the U.S. The S10 would have a wider reach and possibly beat Apple to the punch if Samsung's chief rival doesn't add fingerprint-on-display technology to this year's iPhone releases.

If the S10 does add an embedded fingerprint sensor, it will apparently come at the expense of iris scanning. The Bell's report claims the S10 will likely drop that feature, found in both the S8 and S9, claiming that suppliers have not been asked to provide sample modules for the upcoming phone.

Samsung could be looking at other security features for the phone. That same Bell report says Samsung is considering 3D facing scanning technology for the S10 similar to the iPhone X's Face ID feature. But that rumor first began to surface about a month ago.

The Bell's report hardly sounds definitive, but it squares with previous rumors about Samsung's plans for a fingerprint sensor on the S10. The technology is certainly out there to support an embedded fingerprint reader, and it would allow Samsung to launch the S10 with a differentiating feature that lets it keep its widely praised Infinity Display on future phones.