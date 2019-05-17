Galaxy S10 vs. S10 Plus vs. S10e vs. S10 5G: What Should You Buy?

Update May 17: We've speed tested the Galaxy S10 5G on Verizon's network, and it's capable of very fast downloads exceeding 1 Gbps.

If you've been holding out on upgrading your Galaxy, there are three powerful new phones to choose from, and one more on the way.

The Galaxy S10e is the most affordable and compact of the bunch; the Galaxy S10 is the standard flagship; and the Galaxy S10 Plus is the biggest and most premium phone in Samsung's lineup, save for the 6.7-inch Galaxy S10 5G. Both the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 Plus have made our list of the best phones.

The Galaxy S10 comes in multiple colors, but not all are available in the U.S.

These handsets share much in common, including the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, but there are some pretty big differences across the board, too. Here's how to choose the right Galaxy S10 for you.

Galaxy S10e vs. Galaxy S10 vs. Galaxy S10 Plus vs. Galaxy S10 5G: Specs Compared

Galaxy S10e Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10 Plus

Galaxy S10 5G Price $749 $899 $999 $1,299 Display (Resolution) 5.8 inches (full HD+) 6.1 inches (wide quad HD+) 6.4 inches (wide quad HD+) 6.7 inches (wide quad HD+)

Rear Camera(s) 16-MP ultrawide (f/2.2); 12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4) 16-MP ultrawide (f/2.2); 12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4); 12-MP telephoto (f/2.4) 16-MP ultrawide (f/2.2); 12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4); 12-MP telephoto (f/2.4) 16-MP ultrawide (f/2.2);12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4); 12-MP telephoto (f/2.4); hQVGA 3D depth sensor

Front Camera(s) 10-MP dual-pixel (f/1.9) 10-MP dual-pixel (f/1.9) 10-MP dual-pixel (f/1.9); 8-MP depth-sensing (f/2.2) 10-MP dual-pixel (f/1.9); hQVGA 3D depth sensor

CPU Snapdragon 855 (North America); Exynos 9820 (International) Snapdragon 855 (North America); Exynos 9820 (International)

Snapdragon 855 (North America); Exynos 9820 (International)

Snapdragon 855 (North America); Exynos 9820 (International)

RAM 6GB, 8GB 8GB 8GB, 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 512GB 128GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB microSD Yes, up to 512GB Yes, up to 512GB Yes, up to 512GB Yes, up to 512GB

Battery 3,100 mAh 3,400mAh 4,100mAh 4,500mAh Battery Life (hrs:mins)

9:41

10:19

12:35

Not yet tested Colors Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue, Prism Green (except U.S.), Canary Yellow (except U.S.), Flamingo Pink (except U.K.) Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue, Prism Green (except U.S.), Flamingo Pink (except U.K.) Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue, Ceramic White, Ceramic Black, Prism Green (except U.S.), Flamingo Pink (except U.K.) Majestic Black (Verizon exclusive), Crown Silver Size 5.6 x 2.75 x 0.3 inches 5.9 x 2.77 x 0.3 inches 6.2 x 2.91 x 0.3 inches 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches

Weight 5.29 ounces 5.5 ounces 6.17 ounces 6.98 ounces

Price and value

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S10e starts at $749 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 will run you $899 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to start. And the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus is priced at $999 for its bigger display with the same 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



The Galaxy S10 5G will be available on Verizon for $1,299 starting May 16, though the carrier is taking preorders in-store and online now. Unlike the other flavors of the Galaxy S10, the 5G variant only comes with 8GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. However, like with the other models, you will be able to expand that with the use of a microSD card.

Be sure to check out our updated page of the Galaxy S10 deals page for the latest discounts and sales.

Design and display size

The entire Galaxy S10 family sports Samsung's new design language, which includes an Infinity O display. Instead of featuring a notch that hangs from the top of the screen, there's a hole punch on the top right side. It's fairly unobtrusive, but the S10 Plus and S10 5G have a wider hole punch to accommodate their dual front cameras, while the other phones have a smaller hole for a single front camera.

The Galaxy S10 Plus has dual cameras up front, and some don't like the punchhole look.

The key difference between the four models is size. The Galaxy S10e has a 5.8-inch, full-HD display, which is the same size screen as the iPhone XS. The Galaxy S10 steps up to a 6.1-inch, quad-HD panel, and the Galaxy S10 Plus packs a 6.4-inch, quad-HD panel. At 6.17 ounces, the Galaxy S10 Plus is on the hefty side but still a full ounce lighter than the iPhone XS Max (7.34 ounces), which has a slightly bigger 6.5-inch screen. And the S10 Plus isn't even the largest new Galaxy handset of them all — that designation is reserved for the 6.7-inch, 6.98-ounce S10 5G.

The Galaxy S10 Plus has a 6.4-inch screen, while the S10 has a 6.1-inch display.

The screens on all four models benefit from Samsung's new Dynamic AMOLED technology, which includes dynamic tone mapping for a wider range of a color and a reduction in blue light aimed at making it easier on your eyes. However, while the displays on the S10, S10 Plus and S10 5G are curved, the panel on the S10e is flat.

The Galaxy S10e has a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

The Galaxy S10 weighs a manageable 5.5 ounces, while the S10e is a remarkably light 5.3 ounces.

Color options

The Galaxy S10, S10e and S10 Plus all come in multiple colors, including Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue, as well as Flamingo Pink (except in the U.K.) and Prism Green (except in the U.S.).

The Galaxy S10e comes in yellow and green. The Galaxy S10 Plus has pink and white options.

The Galaxy S10e comes in Canary Yellow, but not in the U.S. And the 5G model offers less exciting choices — Majestic Black, which is exclusive to Verizon, and Crown Silver.

For those willing to splurge, the S10 Plus comes in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White, but those special editions will be available only if you to for the top-end 512GB or 1TB models.

Fingerprint in the screen (but not for S10e)

The Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10 5G feature a new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded in the display, which makes it fairly easy to unlock these phones. Unlike optical sensors, such as that found on the OnePlus 6T, this ultrasonic reader should provide better accuracy and security by creating a 3D contour of your finger.

However, the sensor can occasionally register a false negative, forcing you to touch the sensor again. You have to be careful not to tap too quickly. One hacker has claimed to have fooled the scanner using a 3D printed fingerprint, but for most users this sensor should be fine for unlocking the device.

The in-screen fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S10 is pretty fast, but it's not always accurate.

One of the trade-offs for the cheaper Galaxy S10e is that it lacks an in-screen fingerprint reader; instead, Samsung embedded the sensor into the power button on the side of phone. Based on our testing, this sensor works quite well.

Cameras

As you might expect, the S10e has the fewest cameras, but it's no slouch. It offers the same 12-megapixel sensor as the other models, plus an ultrawide 16-MP camera. And you get Samsung's improved Scene Optimizer feature for automatically recognizing up to 30 different scenes.

The Galaxy S10e comes with dual rear cameras, including an ultra-wide shooter.

The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus add a third camera to the back, a 12-MP, f/2.4 lens that enables 2x optical zoom. (The S10e has to make do with digital zoom.) Then the S10 5G goes a step further, with a total of four lenses on the rear, thanks to the addition of a time-of-flight sensor for advanced spatial recognition.

On the front, the S10e, S10, S10 Plus and S10 5G all share the same 10-MP, ƒ/1.9 lens for selfies, but only the Galaxy S10 Plus plus packs a secondary depth sensor up front, which enables bokeh in selfies and the ability to colorize a subject while keeping the background black and white. The S10 5G also has a secondary front-facing sensor, but it's another time-of-flight camera, rather than a conventional one as in the S10 Plus.

Overall, the Galaxy S10 is a good shooting partner, but it's not quite the best camera phone. If you're curious how the Galaxy S10's camera stacks up to the competition, check out our Galaxy S10 vs Pixel 3 camera face-off.

Specs and performance (and 5G)



Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor powers all four of Samsung's new flagships in the U.S, while Samsung's own Exynos 9820 will be the CPU elsewhere. Samsung says that built-in AI will predict and prepare for app launches, which should speed up performance, while improved support for the Unity graphics engine should boost gaming performance over previous Galaxy S generations.

Based on our Galaxy S10 benchmark testing, this phone does indeed live up to the hype. It scored 10,732 on Geekbench 4, which is the highest score we've ever seen from an Android phone. The iPhone XS is a bit faster in this test, but the S10 Plus pulled ahead on the 3DMark graphics test.

The Galaxy S10 Plus (left) comes with a max of 12GB of RAM.

On the Galaxy S10e, you start with 6GB of RAM but can opt for 8GB, and you can choose from 128GB or 256GB of storage. The Galaxy S10 comes with 8GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The S10 Plus tops out at 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage — a first for smartphones. And the S10 5G sits somewhere between all of those, with 8GB of RAM and the option of either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The one area where the Galaxy S10 5G pulls ahead is its data performance. We've speed tested the phone in Chicago, which is one of the first launch cities for Verizon's 5G network, and we have seen speeds exceed 1 Gbps. And we were amazed as the S10 5G downloaded a 33-minute, 158MB episode of Netflix’s Nailed It in an astonishing 5.6 seconds.

However, Verizon's network is far from widespread, and at least for now it doesn't work very well indoors based on our early testing. You'll definitely want to wait until 5G comes to your city before you invest $1,300.



Battery life and PowerShare

No surprise here. The Galaxy S10e has the smallest battery of the bunch at 3,100 mAh but that doesn't mean it will offer the least battery life; that's because it also has the smallest screen at 5.8 inches. This capacity is actually slightly better than the 3,000 mAh pack in the Galaxy S9.

The Galaxy S10e features a headphone jack and its back can charge other devices.

The Galaxy S10 features a generous 3,400 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S10 Plus boasts a huge 4,100 mAh battery. By comparison, the Galaxy S9 Plus had a 3,500 mAh battery. In our battery tests, the Galaxy S10 Plus lasted a whopping 12 hours and 35 minutes, which is one of the best times we've seen from a flagship within the last year and makes our list of smartphones with the longest battery life.

The regular Galaxy S10 endured for a very good 10:19, while the Galaxy S10e lasted a solid but unspectacular 9:41 on our battery test. We haven't tested the S10 5G's battery life yet, though we expect it to be long, as that handset packs a 4,500-mAh power pack to keep its next-generation wireless radios humming along.

All four Galaxy S10 phones offer Samsung's new PowerShare feature, which allows users to charge other phones or Samsung's new Galaxy Buds wirelessly. You just place the other handset or buds on the back of the phone.

Bottom Line

Given all the differences between the three new models, which version of the S10 should you consider? Here's how we break it down after seeing the three phones.

Get the Galaxy S10e if you want a compact phone that's easy to use with one hand but you don't want to sacrifice performance or pay a high price. The regular Galaxy S10 is the phone to get if you want a fairly big screen, a fingerprint reader in the display and a third rear camera for ultra-wide shots.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is the flagship to buy if you're willing to splurge on the biggest display and battery possible and a second front camera, plus the option for a crazy amount of RAM and storage. And as for the Galaxy S10 5G, you can look forward to our full review for our verdict on whether or not Samsung's first 5G device is worth it yet.

