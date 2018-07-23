Galaxy Note 9 Unboxed and New Dual-Charger Leaked

It's a bad day for Samsung, if the company had hopes of surprising when it unveils the Galaxy Note 9 on Aug. 9.



(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

A site called VK leaked an unboxing video on Monday (July 23) that appears to show the Galaxy Note 9 in all its glory. More than that, the video includes a look at all of its specs on the back of the box, revealing everything we thought we know about the device in one easy package.

The clip starts with a look at the outside of the Galaxy Note 9's box, featuring a black finish and a blue "Note9" on the front. The back lists the device's specs, including a 6.3-inch screen that's about 6.2 inches when you factor in the rounded corners. It comes with a dual-pixel camera feature dual 12-megapixel cameras on the back and has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Add that to IP68 water resistance and an iris scanner and you can get a pretty good sense of what Samsung has planned.

The version that was unboxed in the video came with 6GB of RAM and had 64GB of storage.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rumors: Release Date, Specs and More

The Galaxy Note 9 inside the box appears to sport a nearly identical design to last year's model. On the back, there's a big horizontal camera bump with flash. Just below that is the fingerprint sensor, which confirms that Samsung will not offer a virtual fingerprint sensor in this model. The glossy finish looks sleek and the big screen covers the device's face, leaving little room for anything else. And no, there's not a notch.

To be clear, it's possible the video is a fake. But the smartphone in the video looks an awful lot like the many press renders that have leaked of late. The image above, in fact, is a recently leaked render from MySmartPrice that appears to come with the same design as the one in the box.

But that's not all.

Twitter user Roland Quandt over the weekend published an image of what he says is a new wireless charger Samsung is working on. The device, called the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, would apparently charge the Galaxy Note 9 and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch simultaneously. The packaging in the tweet also suggests it could be used to wirelessly charge two Samsung smartphones at the same time.

Of course, because Samsung hasn't confirmed any of this, you should still take it with the proverbial grain of salt. But it appears there will be few, if any, surprises at the company's Aug. 9 event, where it's expected to unveil its new smartphone.