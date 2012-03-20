Trending

NEC LED Ceiling Light with Integrated Speaker is a Great Idea

By

We'll take one for every room in the house.

Bluetooth speakers for your cell phone are absolutely nothing new, but NEC has taken the old Bluetooth speaker idea in a new direction with a Bluetooth speaker built into a light fixture. The concept boasts an LED ceiling light surrounded by a speaker. The user connects their phone to the light via Bluetooth and an Android application, which then lets you control the music as well as the light. You can also create effects by synchronizing light and sound. Awesome, right?

"Light fittings are in the middle of rooms, and we've used that fact to design this revolutionary, totally new product," Diginfo cites NEC as saying. "This system enables light and sound to spread from the center of a room to the entire space. It also enables the user to control the effects with a smartphone."

It's just a concept for now, so, sadly, we won't be dimming the lights and turning up the Barry White with our Android devices right away. However, NEC is planning on taking this one to the market. NEC is developing the system with the aim of releasing it later this year. In the video below, the light has a wooden frame, but the company is also considering other versions, such as simple globes and acrylic panels. Check it out!

(Diginfo via Engadget)

Follow @JaneMcEntegart on Twitter.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jacobdrj 21 March 2012 02:22
    Agreed. Great idea. Bravo NEC.
    Reply
  • joytech22 21 March 2012 02:31
    Oooooh I want! When they come out I hope it isn't at some stupid price of like $1000 per light though.
    Reply
  • DaddyW123 21 March 2012 02:37
    it would be nice if multiple lights were linked together throughout the house with an integrated mic. That way you could leave your cell phone on the charging dock, while you walk around the house from room to room having a conversation. That would be pretty sick.
    Reply
  • __-_-_-__ 21 March 2012 02:58
    the only thing new here is the bluetooth control and software. really cool.
    Reply
  • EDVINASM 21 March 2012 03:05
    Nice. Well done you.
    Reply
  • robochump 21 March 2012 03:44
    Nice. No pesty cables and a great integration of technology!
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 21 March 2012 04:17
    Man, I'd love to have this in my shower so I can listen to music at all times.
    Reply
  • 21 March 2012 04:27
    This is not a new idea... http://www.klipsch.com/lightspeaker-in-ceiling-lighting-and-audio-system
    Reply
  • CaedenV 21 March 2012 04:37
    make it even remotely affordable and let me control it from my PC instead of a smart phone and I'll be all over it!
    Reply
  • CaedenV 21 March 2012 04:38
    Wait, I take it back... I forgot I have a set of BT speakers, and they are pretty decent quality ones... but music over BT absolutely sucks. Make it WiFi capable, then we will talk.
    Reply