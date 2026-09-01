I listened to 10 of Sony’s new ULT party speakers together — and they offer something for everyone

Today, on 1 September 2026, Sony introduced three new party speakers: Sony ULT Tower 5, Sony ULT Tower 7, and Sony ULT Tower Max. They build on the success of the previous generation of ULT Tower speakers, like the Tower 10, while introducing new, fun features that bring parties, DJ sets, and karaoke sessions to life.

The second generation features a new design philosophy and more sophisticated reactive lighting, a new ULT button on the front of each speaker (for changing EQ presets), 360° sound, and better, more powerful drivers. Battery life has been improved across all three speakers, too, as has durability and portability.

I love testing party speakers because I love headbanging to my favorite tunes. Could the ULT Towers make me love them more than I adore the Marshall Bromley 750 and the Marshall Bromley 450? While I haven't had time to do full reviews of the new speakers, I've spent just under an hour listening to them at a pre-launch event. In fact, I listened to 10 of them together. My first impressions? Quite positive, so allow me to share with you what I think of the Tower 5, Tower 7 and Tower Max.

Meet the ULT Tower Max, Tower 7 and Tower 5

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony ULT Tower Max, Tower 7 and Tower 5 are bass-first party speakers that, according to Sony, deliver the most powerful bass yet in the brand's ULT Power Sound series. All three speakers are designed for music lovers, and they combine deep bass, high sound pressure, and party features for an unforgettable experience.

Regardless of the speaker you buy, you'll be getting XLR, RCA, USB-C and USB-A connectivity for hooking up mics for karaoke, DJ mixers, as well as instruments — making the ULT Towers perfect for nearly every occasion. Each speaker is also fitted with four handles and wheels for easy transport... though you may still need another pair of hands to help with the gargantuan Max.

The Tower Max, Tower 7 and Tower 5 are IPX4-rated so they're splash-proof. I'm surprised that they aren't more water-resistant, like the IP54-rated Marshall Bromley 750. That will limit the speakers' use outdoors — but really, you shouldn't be using electronic devices in the pouring rain anyway.

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Sony has worked with four acclaimed (and Grammy-nominated) hip-hop sound creators — Dot Da Genius, Daru Jones, DJ Dready, and Dennis "ROC.am" Jones — to fine-tune the ULT Towers' driver setup and sound profile. As a result, the speakers deliver distortion-free sound across the volume scale.

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The Tower Max packs three 280mm woofers, two mid-range drivers, and four tweeters, so you're getting a lot of power. The Tower 7 is fitted with a single 280mm woofer, two mid-range drivers, and four tweeters, too. Lastly, the Tower 5 features a 230mm woofer, two mid-range drivers, and two tweeters. That's a lot for the lineup's smallest speaker!

You also get a customizable 10-band equalizer with all three speakers, and the new ULT button on the front grille now lets you swap between EQ presets. These include ULT1 (deep bass, low frequency sound), ULT2 (rumbling bass), Flat (true-to-source), and Live (spacious).

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There's really no dearth of features, which is excellent. And the ULT Towers sound like great value for money, too, as they aren't that expensive. I was personally quite surprised when the Sony representatives shared the retail prices with me. The Tower Max is the most expensive of the lot, at $1,499 / ~ £1,300; the Tower 7 is the mid-range option, at $649 / ~ £600; and the Tower 5 is the cheapest option, at $449 / ~ £400.

So, what do they sound like?

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Driver sizes and specifications are all for naught if the speakers don't sound great — and in my short time with the Sony ULT Towers, I thought they sounded fantastic. At the pre-launch event, the Sony representatives played songs from different genres to show what the Tower Max, Tower 7 and Tower 5 were capable of.

Regardless of the song they played, I found myself grinning from ear to ear. All three speakers sounded beautiful. The bass sounded rich and meaty with plenty of low-end impact, and I thoroughly enjoyed the ULT2 EQ preset which made me feel the bass in my chest, temples and deep within my soul.

The Sony representatives played a song by Dua Lipa, too, and though I'm personally not a huge fan of hers, I couldn't help but tap my feet and bob my head along to the tune. I believe that's a true sign of a competent party speaker. If it can make you dance to artists you don't care for, it's done its job.

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I also listened to two Tower 7s together in stereo mode with left and right channels. When 'Money' by Pink Floyd started playing and the sound of cash registers and coins traveled between the speakers, I was left extremely impressed. The high-pitched coins didn't sound like they were piercing through the soundstage. The treble sounded shiny and vibrant but not overzealous or fatiguing.

Finally, I listened to an electronic track on 10 ULT Towers all at once. It's not everyday you get to do something like that — how many of us have such extravagant setups in our basements, eh? The wall of speakers sounded phenomenal. The room-shaking bass made me feel like I was at a gig or a music festival.

Looking ahead...

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So, Sony's latest generation of party speakers sounds excellent — on paper and in real-world use. The Tower Max, Tower 7 and Tower 5 offer something for everyone, and given how affordable they are (especially the Tower 5), they offer bang for your buck. That's based on my first impressions, of course, and it's subject to change when I do my in-depth testing.

Speaking of, I'm really looking forward to putting the Tower Max, Tower 7 and Tower 5 through their paces. Do these party speakers sound like they'd be up your street? Let me know in the comments below!

The Sony ULT Tower Max, Tower 7 and Tower 5 will be available to buy from Amazon U.S. and U.K., Best Buy, or directly from Sony.

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