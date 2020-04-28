DJI Mavic Air 2 review (Hands-On)

Get the DJI Mavic Air 2 if you want a drone that can take 4K video for less than $1,000.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Specs Size (folded): 7.1 x 3.8 x 3.3 inches

Size (unfolded): 9.96 x 7.2 x 3 inches

Weight: 570 grams (1.25 pounds)

Max video resolution: 4K/60 fps

Photo sensor: 1/2 inch, 12MP

Flight time: 34 minutes

FAA registration: Required

When you’re socially isolating, it can be a bit difficult to see what’s going on in the world around you. A drone — like DJI’s new Mavic Air 2 — is one way to keep tabs on your environment while remaining in the safety of your home. The successor to the DJI Mavic Air , the Mavic Air 2 costs $799, can shoot 4K video at up to 120 frames per second, and has a number of new tricks, like the ability to take 48MP still images.

While I wasn’t able to fully review all of the features of the Mavic Air 2 — DJI was still sending out firmware updates during my testing — from my flight time with the drone, I was impressed with what I was able to do. Here’s why I think the Mavic Air 2 has the potential to be one of the best drones .

DJI Mavic Air 2: Price and Availability

The Mavic Air 2 will be sold in two configurations: A standard package which includes the drone, one battery, and the remote control will cost $799. The Fly More combo, which includes everything from the standard package, plus a shoulder bag, ND filters, charging hub, and three batteries will cost $988. The Mavic Air 2 is expected to ship May 11.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

DJI Mavic Air 2: Design

When holding the Mavic Air 2 in one hand and the Mavic Mini in the other, the Mini felt positively toylike compared to the much larger, and much heavier Mavic Air 2. Both drones look alike — a similar shade of gray, as well as DJI’s now-signature folding-arm design — but the Mavic Air 2 is much more substantial.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Mavic Air 2 looks much more like the Mavic 2 Pro (and the Mavic Mini) than the original Mavic Air, for better and worse. While this now unifies the design language of the Mavic line, the all-gray Mavic Air 2 is less exciting visually, and less sleek than the original Mavic Air, which had a smoother top, and was a blend of black, white, and silver. The dull gray of the Mavic Air 2 also makes it much harder to see while flying, especially on overcast days.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Weighing 570 grams (1.25 pounds), the Mavic Air 2 is more than twice the weight of the Mini (249 grams/8.8 ounces), as well as the Mavic Air (430 grams). The Air 2’s weight is higher than the limit imposed by the FAA, so this is a drone you’ll have to register.

DJI Mavic Air 2 (left) and Mavic Mini (right) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Similar to the Mavic Air, the Mavic Air 2 has sensors on the front, bottom, and rear to help it avoid objects. (The Mini only has sensors on the front and bottom). In addition, the Air 2 has the latest version of DJI’s obstacle-avoidance system, Advanced Pilot Assistance System (APAS) 3.0. When enabled, APAS will plot a course around any object that comes into the flight path of the drone. However, this is only available when shooting video up to 4K/30 fps; APAS turns off automatically at higher framerates.

Additionally, the Mavic Air 2 is the first of DJI’s drones that can receive ADS-B signals from piloted aircraft, and show their location on the controller screen. This feature, called AirSense, will only be initially available in North America, due to the coronavirus; a version of the Mavic Air 2 without AirSense will be sold in all other regions, but a version with AirSense will be available globally by this summer.

DJI Mavic Air 2: Controller

The biggest difference that you’ll notice at first glance between the Mavic Air 2 and its predecessor involves the controller, which is completely redesigned. It’s now much more substantial, almost twice the size as previous DJI controllers. Instead of two downward-folding arms, which cradled your smartphone between your palms, the controller now has a spring-loaded bracket that extends upward from the top.

DJI Mavic Air 2 (left) and Mavic Mini (right) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One thing I like about the new controller is that connecting it to my iPhone is less fussy; before, I always fumbled when threading the USB-to-Lightning wire through the controller’s arm.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As before, the controller has two control sticks, which unscrew so you can stow them in the bottom of the controller. Because the remote is so much larger, it looks much more spartan than DJI’s other controllers, even though it has a few more buttons.

At first, I thought I wouldn’t like the larger, heavier controller, but as I flew the Air 2 around, I liked having my iPhone’s display above the joysticks, rather than below. It felt more natural in that position.

The controller also has an improved 10km transmission range, so you can feasibly fly the drone up to six miles away, and still get a clear picture on your smartphone’s display. Of course, you should only fly a drone where you can still see it, but it’s a pretty impressive range. While the Mavic Air never went more than 400 feet away from me, I never noticed any interference or interruption of the feed from the camera.

DJI Mavic Air 2: Camera features

While it has the same 12MP resolution as the Air, the Mavic Air 2 has a larger 1/2-inch image sensor (versus 1/2.3-inch sensor on the Air).

Additionally, the Mavic Air 2 can take high-resolution 48MP photos using a Quad Bayer sensor and a technique called pixel binning. In the few photos I was able to take, this feature seemed to work well; I was able to blow up a photo of an ornamental cherry tree much larger than a similar photo taken under the Air 2’s normal camera settings.

12MP. Click to expand. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

48MP. Click to expand. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

However, there’s a limit to its effectiveness: When I blew up a photo of Manhattan (taken from 15 miles away) to full size, the city’s skyline was mottled, and lacked detail. I also noticed that the 48MP photos tended to be darker than regular 12MP images.

Click to expand. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Click to expand. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I’m also looking forward to testing out Hyperlight, a new feature where the Air 2 takes multiple low-light photos, and merges them into one, brighter image. This feature wasn’t available during my time with the drone, but will be available at launch.

Another feature aimed at helping photographers is SmartPhoto; the Mavic Air 2 will be able to recognize five categories of scenes — such as sunsets, blue skies, grass, snow, and trees — and optimize the camera settings accordingly.

Similar to previous models, the Mavic Air 2 can take HDR photos, but the Air 2 takes a series of seven photos to blend together, versus three for the original Air.

DJI Mavic Air 2: Video features

The Mavic Air 2 can record video up to 4K at 120 frames per second, four times that of the Air, which maxed out at 4K/30 fps. It can also record 4X and 8X slow-motion video, as well as 1080p video at 240 fps. The Air 2 can also capture HDR video, but the max resolution for this mode is 4K/30fps.

As with other DJI drones, I marveled at the stability of the video footage I shot using the Mavic Air 2; it was as smooth and stable as if I had the drone mounted on a tripod. The blossoms of cherry trees were lush and pink, and the grass beneath was as verdant as the spring day. The drone did a pretty good job of adjusting the exposure as I panned the camera from the darker ground to the brighter, overcast sky. I can’t wait to get out and shoot some more footage.

But beyond pure specs, DJI has added a passel of new and updated features designed to make your aerial footage more cinematic.

ActiveTrack 3.0 lets you select a subject, and the Mavic Air 2 will automatically follow it. This newest version is supposed to not just follow a subject better, but avoid objects and re-lock on the subject if it temporarily moves behind an object.

Point of Interest 3.0 lets you create an automated flight path around an object, and Spotlight 2.0, which has been a feature in DJI’s Inspire drones, will lock onto a subject and keep it in frame as the drone operator pilots the drone.

Also coming soon is 8K Hyperlapse. Available as a firmware update in mid-May, this will let you take high-resolution time-lapse videos — well, as much as the Mavic Air 2’s battery allows.

DJI Mavic Air 2: Battery Life

DJI claims the Mavic Air 2’s flight time is 34 minutes under ideal conditions; that’s 14 minutes longer than the Mavic Air, and a few minutes longer than the Mavic Mini.

While I haven’t done a proper test yet of the Mavic Air 2’s battery life, I know I was able to get at least 22 minutes out of the Air 2. This flight consisted of a good deal of hovering (which drains the battery faster) as I took pictures of the drone for this review.

As with its other drones, you can swap out the Mavic Air 2’s battery; It takes roughly 1 hour and 40 minutes to recharge. Extra batteries will cost $115 each.

DJI Mavic Air 2: Outlook

There’s no question that the Mavic Air 2 is a great drone. As with DJI’s other products, it flies like a champ, has amazing battery life, and comes with a host of excellent features for taking aerial photos and video.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At $799, the Mavic Air 2 strikes a good balance of features vs. price. While it’s more than twice as expensive as the Mavic Mini, it’s about $500 less than the Mavic 2 Zoom, and half the price of the Mavic 2 Pro. In some ways, the Mavic Air 2 is even better than the Mavic 2 Zoom, which has a smaller 1/2.3 image sensor than the Air 2, and which can only shoot video at a max resolution of 4K/30 fps. (Of course, the Mavic 2 Zoom has a 2x zoom lens, which lends itself to some neat video tricks.)

While I want to test out all of the Mavic Air 2’s features before I give this review a rating, I’ve been pleased with what I’ve seen so far. Stay tuned for our final verdict.