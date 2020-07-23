Xbox Series X event live blog: Follow the Xbox games showcase right here

The biggest Xbox Series X event yet is here. After a blistering PS5 June event that saw the reveal of hot titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon: Forbidden West, it's time for Microsoft to answer back with its own games showcase dedicated to the hottest new Xbox Series X titles.

Kicking off today at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, the Xbox Games Showcase promises a solid hour of game reveals — nothing more, nothing less. The big centerpiece of the show will be Halo Infinite, but we should see plenty of surprises, from new footage of titles like Hellblade 2 or surprise announcements like the long-awaited Fable 4.

12:06 pm: Here's where it gets interesting: Halo Infinite is open world! Or at least that seems to be the case, as Chief can be seen pulling up an interactive map and marking a waypoint for his next destination. Otherwise, this looks like classic Halo -- plasma grenades, battle rifles, deployable armor abilities -- and it looks great.

12 pm: Here. we. go! We're getting right into things with Halo Infinite, starting with a look at Master Chief's Mjolnir armor being constructed. And now for some gameplay!

The game is set 187 days after the USNC "lost," and Chief and his new companion are making an emergency landing in a ship. These appears to be some tension between this mysterious new man and Chief, who reveals that they're up against the Banished faction.

I'm getting serious Halo 1 vibes -- the first thing we see from Chief's first person perspective is a Halo ring, before he guns down a few Grunts. Halo is back, and it feels good to be home. It looks like sprinting is back from Halo 5, as is the series signature vehicular exploration.

11:50 am: Yuji Naka from Square Enix has a new studio titled Balan Company, and a new game to show off. Balan Wonderland looks like a colorful 3D platformer that will let you change outfits to gain new abilities. We could definitely use more whimsical games like this in the Xbox ecosystem.

11:47 am: Nothing like a good indie game montage. We're seeing promising looking titles like Last Stop, Exo One and 12 Minutes, all of which will be optimized for Xbox Series X.

11:45 am: We just saw a trailer for Hello Neighbor 2, which should deliver more of the creepy and colorful survival action that made the original such a hit.

11:40 am: A bunch of YouTubers are now on screen to talk about their favorite Xbox and Halo memories. The chat is not exactly having it, but it's nice to see everyone's enthusiasm for Microsoft's consoles and games over the years.

11:35 am: Another world premiere trailer, this time focused on an adorable indie RPG called Echo Generation. Think Stranger Things meets Minecraft, with Final Fantasy style combat to bring it all together.

There’s no such thing as too much synth. Especially if you’re saving the world.Watch the trailer for #EchoGeneration.#XboxGamesShowcase pic.twitter.com/Sej6KCtNsaJuly 23, 2020

11:30 am: We're now getting another look at Watch Dogs: Legion, which just had its own huge reveal event at last week's Ubisoft Forward event. Not much in the way of new footage here, but Ubisoft's open-world London hacking game is looking as fun as ever.

11:26 am: Panelists such as Alanah Pearce and Danny O'Dwyer have joined the stream, giving their hopes and predictions (fingers crossed for Fable 4!) and speculating on what we'll see from Halo Infinite.

11:17 am: Here comes another world premiere. This time it's EchoMecha, a gorgeous looking futuristic shooter that seems to feature giant robots and metallic mech monsters. It's out in 2021, and will be free to play.

Exomecha coming 2021 (free to play) pic.twitter.com/Va9UEdnmX8July 23, 2020

11:15 am: Here's our first early announcement of the day! It looks like Dragon Quest XI S is coming to Xbox and Windows 10, and will be available on Game Pass on December 14. This will be the first time you can play Square Enix's RPG series on an Xbox console.

11 am: The official Xbox Games Showcase pre-show is kicking off over at Geoff Keighley's YouTube channel. Geoff is joined by hosts such as Alanah Pearce, Austin Evans and Jacksepticeye, who will provide some analysis and predictions before the big event. Will we get any surprise early reveals?

9:13 am: The Halo account is getting in on the hype, getting fans excited for the world premiere of Halo Infinite in just a few hours. Outside of event chatter, a Microsoft exec may have let slip the release window for Xbox Series X.

In three hours, join us for the world premiere of #HaloInfinite’s campaign. 📺: https://t.co/jTodQXV0pa | https://t.co/dsLVHXeMYw #XboxGamesShowcase pic.twitter.com/cwtDIYCWmMJuly 23, 2020

8 am: It's show day! Xbox marketing lead Aaron Greenberg took to Twitter recently to properly set expectations, reminding fans that this will be an hour-long games only show. You can also catch an exclusive YouTube-only pre-show over at Geoff Keighly's The Game Awards channel starting at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.