Xbox Series X event live blog: See every big Xbox games reveal here

The biggest Xbox Series X event yet is here. After a blistering PS5 June event that saw the reveal of hot titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon: Forbidden West, it's time for Microsoft to answer back with its own games showcase dedicated to the hottest new Xbox Series X titles.

Kicking off today at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, the Xbox Games Showcase promises a solid hour of game reveals — nothing more, nothing less. The big centerpiece of the show will be Halo Infinite, as we'll see the first-ever campaign gameplay of Microsoft's highly anticipated first-person shooter that's set to launch alongside the Xbox Series X.

We may also get a deeper dive on already announced Xbox exclusives such as Hellblade 2, Everwild and Battletoads, as well as potential fresh looks on third-party games such as Madden NFL 21 and Cyberpunk 2077 running on Xbox Series X hardware. Xbox has promised plenty of world premiere reveals as well, and many hardcore fans are crossing their fingers for big surprises such as the long-awaited Fable 4 or a new Perfect Dark game.

We'll be covering the Xbox Games Showcase right here as it happens live, so be sure to bookmark this page for all the latest Xbox Series X announcements in real time.

Xbox Games Showcase live blog

All times ET - refresh for updates!

11:40 am: A bunch of YouTubers are now on screen to talk about their favorite Xbox and Halo memories. The chat is not exactly having it, but it's nice to see everyone's enthusiasm for Microsoft's consoles and games over the years.

11:35 am: Another world premiere trailer, this time focused on an adorable indie RPG called Echo Generation. Think Stranger Things meets Minecraft, with Final Fantasy style combat to bring it all together.

11:30 am: We're now getting another look at Watch Dogs: Legion, which just had its own huge reveal event at last week's Ubisoft Forward event. Not much in the way of new footage here, but Ubisoft's open-world London hacking game is looking as fun as ever.

11:26 am: Panelists such as Alanah Pearce and Danny O'Dwyer have joined the stream, giving their hopes and predictions (fingers crossed for Fable 4!) and speculating on what we'll see from Halo Infinite.

11:17 am: Here comes another world premiere. This time it's EchoMecha, a gorgeous looking futuristic shooter that seems to feature giant robots and metallic mech monsters. It's out in 2021, and will be free to play.

11:15 am: Here's our first early announcement of the day! It looks like Dragon Quest XI S is coming to Xbox and Windows 10, and will be available on Game Pass on December 14. This will be the first time you can play Square Enix's RPG series on an Xbox console.

11 am: The official Xbox Games Showcase pre-show is kicking off over at Geoff Keighley's YouTube channel. Geoff is joined by hosts such as Alanah Pearce, Austin Evans and Jacksepticeye, who will provide some analysis and predictions before the big event. Will we get any surprise early reveals?

9:13 am: The Halo account is getting in on the hype, getting fans excited for the world premiere of Halo Infinite in just a few hours. Outside of event chatter, a Microsoft exec may have let slip the release window for Xbox Series X.

8 am: It's show day! Xbox marketing lead Aaron Greenberg took to Twitter recently to properly set expectations, reminding fans that this will be an hour-long games only show. You can also catch an exclusive YouTube-only pre-show over at Geoff Keighly's The Game Awards channel starting at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.