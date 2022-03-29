Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti — latest restock updates

A new edition of the GeForce RTX 3090 is out. Today Nvidia kicked off RTX 3090 Ti preorders online. Priced at $1,999, this flagship card is the most expensive Nvidia card you can currently buy.

The RTX 3090 Ti was first announced during CES 2022. It's a GA102 GPU built on the 8nm process. It offers 40 Share teraflops, 78 Ray Tracing teraflops, 320 Tensor teraflops, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory operating at 21Gbps. Its base and boost speeds are clocked at 1560MHz/1860MHz.

Despite being just released today, RTX 3090 Ti stock is already sold out. So we're tracking where to buy the RTX 3090 Ti online.

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti restock — retailers to check

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: check stock @ Amazon

Amazon briefly had stock of the Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, but it's now sold out.

RTX 3090 Ti: check stock @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently sold out of RTX 3090 Ti restock, but inventory is expected to be replenished soon.

RTX 3090 Ti: check stock @ Nvidia

Nvidia's new RTX 3090 Ti is priced from $1,999 to $2,199. Retailers are currently sold out, but the card can be found at Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, and more.

RTX 3090 Ti: check stock @ Newegg

From Asus to Zotac, Newegg offers a wide range of RTX 3090 card. They are all out of stock, but you can have Newegg auto-notify you when stock is back.

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti restock tips

Currently, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is sold out at most retailers. Such is the popularity of this GPU — another many other RTX GPUs.

The sudden, unscheduled nature of restocks means that you'll need to check these retailers fairly frequently, with the goal of catching new stock as soon as it appears. We'll also update this list as we find available stock, assuming it doesn't sell out immediately.