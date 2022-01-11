Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti rumored release date, price, specs, performance and news

Despite the ongoing chip and supply shortage making it all but impossible for folks to find graphics cards, next-gen consoles and other electronics , Nvidia is pushing ahead with a Titan-class edition of the GeForce RTX 3090 – nominally called the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

Announced during CES 2022, this new flagship GPU will deliver power and performance beyond the already beefy RTX 3090. Nvidia didn’t reveal much about the new graphics card, but the information we did get has us excited… even if the upcoming GPU will be difficult to procure.

Here’s everything we know about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

We don’t know how much the RTX 3090 Ti will cost at launch. However, it’s safe to say it won’t be cheap.

At MSRP, the RTX 3090 costs $1,499. As such, it’s doubtful the RTX 3090 Ti will cost less than $2,000. Nvidia could even charge more than that given the scarcity problems plaguing the GPU industry. In short: the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is a premium card and will have a premium price.

The RTX 3090 was $1,499, so expect to pay a bit more than that for Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. (Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia did not provide a release date for the RTX 3090 Ti. The company promises more details at the end of the month. We can, however, hazard a guess at a potential release window.

Nvidia has confirmed that its new entry-level RTX 3050 will launch on January 27. In addition, rumors suggest the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs will launch either in Q3 or Q4 of 2022. Given that, we can assume the RTX 3090 Ti will come out sometime between those respective launches. It’s possible that the RTX 3090 Ti will launch in late spring or early summer of 2022.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: Specs and performance

Spec details are scant but Nvidia did at least offer up some juicy bits. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is a GA102 GPU built on the 8nm process. It will have 40 Share teraflops, 78 Ray Tracing teraflops, 320 Tensor teraflops and 24GB of GDDR6X memory operating at 21Gbps. Its base and boost speeds are clocked at 1560MHz/1860MHz. Rumors suggest the RTX 3090 Ti will have a TDP of up to 450W , which is 100W more than the RTX 3090.

We don’t have benchmark data to see how the GPU performs during everyday use and gaming, but based on those specs, the 3090 Ti should see a 10 percent performance boost across the board compared to the RTX 3090. The RTX 3090 was itself 10 percent faster than the RTX 3080.

Though the RTX 3090 Ti was designed primarily for gaming, it will no doubt have the power necessary for editing audio and rendering videos. 4K should be a cinch for the RTX 3090 Ti, as well as high frame rates. This GPU will be the “monster” Nvidia claims it is, performance-wise.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: Outlook

Graphics cards have understandably become a sore spot within the PC gaming community due to the ongoing global pandemic. Under normal circumstances, news of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would be cause for celebration. Even the nominal bits of information we have marked it as a noticeable jump up from the RTX 3080. But considering how many folks are still unable to get their hands on Nvidia’s current crop of RTX 30 series cards, it’s understandable to reign in the excitement for the RTX 3090 Ti. And that’s not even considering how expensive this GPU is likely to be.

We expect more news about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti in the coming weeks and will update this page with more information as we receive it. Stay tuned for more.