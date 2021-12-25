Washington vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Washington vs Cowboys live stream catches Dallas in a spot where they can lock-up the NFC East and win their fourth game in a row. Washington on the other hand will fight to keep their microscopic playoff chances alive in this NFL live stream.

Washington vs Cowboys channel, start time The Washington vs Cowboys live stream is Sunday (Dec. 26)

• Time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free



The Washington Football Team (6-8) is heading into Dallas for this weekend’s primetime matchup on very short rest. After placing more than 20 players in COVID protocol, the NFL decided to move the Football Team’s week 15 matchup with the Eagles from Sunday to Tuesday night. Despite the change, Washington was still shorthanded as their starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and back-up Kyle Allen were still in protocol by Tuesday’s kickoff. Garrett Gilbert started for Washington just three days after being signed off their practice squad.

Washington hopes this week allows them to get back on track in the playoff hunt, but they will need a lot of help to do that. As if beating a 10-win Dallas team at home wasn’t enough, Washington also needs the Eagles to lose at home to the Giants, the Vikings to lose to the Rams and the Saints to lose to the Dolphins to just get back on pace for a shot at the final wild card spot in the NFC.

The Cowboys (10-4) have been far and away the class of the NFC East this year, so it’s no surprise they are one win away from wrapping up their third division title in six years. Not that they needed anymore confidence going into this matchup, but the Cowboys beat Washington just three weeks ago, 27-20. A game that Dallas lead 24-0 at half-time.

One thing that has been puzzling to Cowboy fans is the performance of running back Ezekiel Elliot. The three-time pro bowler is going threw another up-and-down year and hasn’t put together a 100-plus yard game since week five. Against this Washington team a few weeks back, Elliott averaged just 3.8 yards-per-carry. Meanwhile, second-string running back Tony Pollard continues to help the offense. He’s averaging 7.6 yards per carry over his last two games.

The Cowboys are 11-point favorites against Washington. The over/under is 47.

How to watch Washington vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Washington vs Cowboys, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Washington vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Washington vs Cowboys live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 26)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Washington vs Cowboys live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Washington vs Cowboys live stream.

Washington vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Washington vs Cowboys on Sky Sports Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Washington vs Cowboys live stream starts at 1.20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Washington vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Washington vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.