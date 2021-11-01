Walmart PS5 restock now over — how it all went wrong

A Walmart PS5 restock is over. The retailer had PS5 restock for its Walmart Plus members only starting at 3 p.m. ET today, Nov 1. Membership costs $98 per year, although there's also a $12.95/month option. Members will also get early access to Walmart Black Friday deals, which begin next week.

Unfortunately, the new ordering system, meant to deal with the mass influx of users while also attempting to push against bots, was met with glitches. Many users saw a flickering order screen, a headache-inducing mess on top of the PS5 restock nightmare.

Walmart restock event — tips and tricks

The first thing you'll want to do is create a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Enter your address and credit card info so that in the event you score a console, you can quickly checkout. You'll also want to know the correct landing pages for the PS5 at Walmart. (You'll find the links above).

Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. However, it's worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 to 15 minutes. So if you don't score a console on your first try, keep trying. Generally speaking, Walmart restocks have lasted from 1 hour to as long as 3 hours. So it pays to stick around and keep trying.

Many have reported that adding the PS5 to a shopping list has helped them score a PS5. To do this, sign into your Walmart account and go to the PS5 product page at Walmart. Click the "add to list" icon underneath the console's image. You'll then be prompted to create a name for your wish list.

The next time Walmart has PS5 restock, you should be able to add the console to your cart via your wish list (instead of going to the product page and waiting for it to show up in stock. Again, your mileage may vary with this tactic, but it's worked in the past.

