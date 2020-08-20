Thunder vs Rockets live stream: How to watch Game 2 of the NBA playoffs online

Thunder vs Rockets start time, channel Game 1 of Thunder vs Rockets starts at 3:30 p.m. ET today (Thu., August 20) on ESPN. Following games will be on TNT and ESPN, full schedule below.

The Thunder vs Rockets live stream is tipping off this afternoon, and Game 2 of this NBA playoffs series should be entertaining. Thunder guard Chris Paul once again faces off against his former team and former Houston teammate James Harden. Right now, the Thunder lead the series 1-0, but anything could happen in today's game.

It's a Round 1 series with a very juicy storyline. After being traded by Houston to Oklahoma City, Paul returned from injury to all-star level play. The Thunder vs Rockets drama is further heightened by the fact that Houston will be without its other big star, Russell Westbrook, who is out for a few games with a quad injury. Westbrook will have to wait to face his old Thunder team.

NBA live streams 2020: How to watch the playoffs

Baseball continues: MLB live streams 2020

The 61 best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

This should be one hard-fought series, since the teams are fairly evenly matched. The Rockets finished fourth in the Western Conference, with the Thunder right behind them as the No. 5 seed.

With Westbrook's absence, Paul will have a good chance to thumb his nose at the Rockets for trading him away. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as one of the league's bright young talents, while veteran Danilo Gallinari is having one of the best seasons of his career.

But the Rockets still have Harden, who won't go down without a fight. At the least, fans can expect the NBA's leading scorer to put up a bunch of points.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Thunder vs Rockets live stream for game 2 — and for the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid Thunder vs Rockets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Thunder vs Rockets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Thunder vs Rockets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Thunder vs Rockets game 2 today (Thursday, August 20) at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The rest of the games will air on TNT and ESPN. We've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Thunder vs Rockets on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Sling TV : You can get both TNT and ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got top TV channels, including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Thunder vs Rockets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late, but they can catch the Thunder vs Rockets live stream at at 8:30 p.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Thunder vs Rockets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Thunder vs Rockets game 2 air on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Thunder vs Rockets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Rockets 123, Thunder 108

Rockets 123, Thunder 108 Game 2: Th., Aug 20, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Th., Aug 20, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Game 3: Sat, Aug 22, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sat, Aug 22, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN Game 4: Mon, Aug 24, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

Mon, Aug 24, 4 p.m. ET, TNT *Game 5: Wed, Aug 26, TBD, TBD

Wed, Aug 26, TBD, TBD *Game 6: Fri, Aug 28, TBD, TBD

Fri, Aug 28, TBD, TBD *Game 7: Sun, Aug 30, TBD, TBD

* = if necessary