ALL of Samsung's awesome QLED TVs are on sale now for Black Friday

Samsung's beautiful QLED 4K TVs are now seeing massive price cuts at Walmart, between $300 and $2,000 off. This is one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen yet.

The most popular of these deals is a 55-inch Samsung 4K QLED TV for just $697.99 ($500 off). And for those with larger living rooms and pockets, Samsung's 82-inch 4K QLED set is now $4,497, from $6,499 (details below).

Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was $1,199 now $697 @ Walmart

The most popular Samsung QLED TV at Walmart right now, this set might be the most likely to disappear the soonest, as more find out about a sub-$700 way to get a QLED 4K set. 4 HDMI inputs, AirPlay 2 and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,197 @ Walmart

This slightly larger option feels like the one I'd be buying, if I hadn't just got myself a TV of this size. This sale chops $1,000 off the price of this set. Again, you get 4 HDMI inputs plus Ethernet, which you might need for bandwidth requirements to stream in 4K.

Samsung 43-inch 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $497 @ Walmart

Looking to save on an even more affordable set? This slightly smaller (but still huge, especially in a bedroom) QLED 4K TV is going for $300 off, but it's still compatible with Samsung Smart Things, offers Bixby on TV voice controls and lag-killing FreeSync for gaming.View Deal

Samsung 82-inch 4K QLED TV: was $6,499 now $4,497 @ Walmart

It seems like the bigger the smart TV is, the bigger the discounts get. Don't worry about Walmart trying to clear old stock, this gigantic QLED set is a 2019 model. It offers 4 HDMI outputs, 2 USB connections, Bluetooth and Ethernet. They've even got similar sales on 8K QLED sets, but supplies are running out.View Deal

In our explainer on Samsung QLED TVs, we break down that Samsung's QLED sets are optimized to compete with OLED sets at a fraction of the price.

Could a $399 QLED set be in our future? If it doesn't happen today, during Black Friday, we predict there might be a few Cyber Monday deals after the weekend ends.