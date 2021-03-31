These iPhone 12 Pro Mortal Kombat cases will execute a fatality on your sense of taste

Russian brand Caviar, makers of ostentatious phone accessories, have created Mortal Kombat cases that could only appeal to the narrow cross-section of Insane Clown Posse fans and those with money.

The three cases on offer are Scorpion, Shang Tsung Luminous, and Shao Kahn. Inspired by their namesakes from the videogame series, the cases range in price from $6,140 / €5,540 (approx. £4,454 / AU$8,065) all the way up to $8,140 / €6,240 (approx. £5,905 / AU$10,692). All three are available for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. And we can say with confidence that neither will make it into our best iPhone 12 Pro cases and best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases lists.

The Scorpion case is the most garish and inexpensive of the three, starting from $6,140. Made from titanium with golden PVD coating (used in the manufacture of Swiss watches, as Caviar points out), the case is emblazoned with the character's "get over here!" catchphrase.

Shang Tsung Luminous is also made from titanium, as many of Caviar's cases are. Paired with black super-strong PVD and a special phosphorescent material, the glow-in-the-dark case reads "your soul is mine." If this strikes a chord with you, you're looking at a price tag of $6,600 minimum.

For the big spenders out there, who want an outrageously tacky combo of gold and black, there's the Shao Kahn case. Starting from $6,910, the case is comprised of black G-10 resistant composite material, with a tempered titanium throne. The skull and hammer are made from hardened titanium, plated with PVD ionized golden titanium. In case you needed to be reminded who the boss of the franchise is, the words "I win" overlay the Outworld throne.

All three cases are limited edition, with just 99 pieces of each available.

This isn't the first time Caviar has unveiled such extravagant products. Just last year, the brand revealed its Space Odyssey iPhone 12 range. One of its pricier takes include 2019's Grand Complications Skeleton Tourbillon iPhone 12 which cost almost $10,000.

If you fancy picking up a Mortal Kombat iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can check out your options on Caviar's website.