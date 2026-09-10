Don't let a drop ruin your day — these 9 iPhone Duo cases are total lifesavers

Apple's new foldable iPhone Duo, which was officially revealed yesterday, is a super-desirable piece of tech. It offers a foldable screen that's a whopping 50 per cent larger than iPhone 18 Pro Max and has an impressive selection of features, including a 48MP camera.

It's also seriously expensive, coming in at $2000. If you're planning to get one then it's a no-brainer to also add on a case at the same time — after all, you're going to want to keep it in peak condition for as long as possible.

For this article I've rounded up nine cases that will keep your iPhone Duo safe and sound. There are two official cases from Apple, in navy blue and sand, along with a whole host of others from third party brands. More cases are coming very soon, but if you want to make sure you have one as soon as possible, then take a look at the selection below.

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