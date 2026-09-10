Keep your new iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max safe from day one: The cases to buy right now
Keep your expensive new iPhone in perfect condition
Apple made waves yesterday with the reveal of the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. This next generation of the groundbreaking smartphone promises a powerful new 48MP camera, the vapour‑cooled A20 Pro chip which can handle AI with ease, and enhanced battery life — especially in the Pro Max.
If you're forking out for one of these new devices then you're going to want to keep it looking perfect. That's where phone cases come in handy. In this article I've pulled together 12 of the best cases that are already available for the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max.
We're kicking things off with some of Apple's official cases, before moving into a few of the many cool third part cases out there. Whichever you choose, they'll keep your beautiful new device in peak condition.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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