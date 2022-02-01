Super Bowl 2022 live stream: How to watch online, date, time and more

The Super Bowl 2022 live stream has a match up nobody would have predicted. Out are the biggest QBs, as Tom Brady may be headed towards retirement, while Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes also didn't make the biggest NFL live stream of the year. In the driver's seats? We've got Matthew Stafford heading the LA Rams and Joe Burrow leading the Cincinnati Bengals.

Upset season continued in the NFL Championship round, with the Bengals kicking out the defending AFC champ Chiefs out of the playoffs, and the Rams upsetting the 49ers. And while this Super Bowl 56 live stream may not be the matchup filled with big names that networks or advertisers wanted (most of us want to root against Tom Brady, right?), this is the Super Bowl we have.

That's not to say it's low on wattage: Odell Beckham Jr., Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford are all known names in the league. And that's likely a part of why they're considered the favorites over Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the Cinci crew.

Here's everything you need to know for how to watch Super Bowl 2022 online around the world.

Super Bowl 2022 live streams are free in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Super Bowl 2022 live stream is going to be available in many ways, and some of them are free. While many who still have cable will want to watch the game on NBC on their plan, our cord cutter's guide to Super Bowl 2022 shows that there are many ways to watch Super Bowl 2022 without cable:

Those options start with two of our favorite streaming services — fuboTV and Sling TV (Sling Blue has NBC) — both have free trials for new members. Sling is free for your first three days, and fubo is free for your first seven days. The other way to watch the big game is on Peacock — NBC's streaming service — via its $4.99 per month Peacock Premium plan.

Oh, and if you have one of the best TV antennas, and you have a local NBC affiliate within range, you can watch that way too.

Super Bowl live streams start at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 13.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels football fans want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services, and also one of our top picks for the best cable TV alternatives.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

If you can stand to miss CBS, Sling TV provides a middle ground — and there's a 3-day free trial! The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching Super Bowl live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Super Bowl 2022 live streams will be on the $4.99 and up Peacock Premium plans. The service has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 live streams from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Rams vs Bengals, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Super Bowl 2022 live streams in the UK are free too

As is the case with the U.S., Super Bowl LVI streams are also free in the U.K., as you just tune in to BBC One. The game kicks off at 11.30 p.m. GMT, on Sunday, Feb. 13, and since it's going to go into the next day, we bet many will tune in on BBC iPlayer, and watch from a more comfy spot.

That's not the only way to watch Super Bowl 2022 live streams in the UK, as Sky Sports (which has been the home for NFL action throughout the season) will also have the big game. If you weren't watching all along, short-term Sky Sports plans can be acquired via Now TV.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Super Bowl 2022 live streams in Canada

If you don't have either national broadcaster TSN or CTV (which have previously offered the big game), get ready to get in Da Zone.

Canadian fans of American football are familiar with DAZN, which is the other big way to stream Super Bowl 2022 to watch Rams vs Bengals in Canada. DAZN provides a ton of content, including every NFL game, for CAD$20 per month or CAD$150 per year.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Free Super Bowl 2022 live streams in Australia, Mexico and Germany

As you might have noticed above, we're all about not paying money for Super Bowl 2022. And while Americans and Brits have their own ways to stream the game for free, we're not the only ones.

Australia: Free Super Bowl live streams on 7Plus via Channel Seven. Also, those in Australia can watch on Kayo Sports.

Germany: Free Super Bowl live streams on ProSieben.

Mexico: Free Super Bowl live streams on Azteca 7.

Super Bowl 2022 odds and predictions

Currently, Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings have the Rams at a 4-point favorite. While both outlets have the Rams as the favorite at -190 (wager $190 to win $100), Caesars has the Bengals as the +165 underdog (bet $100 to win $165), while DraftKings has them at +160.

The current over/under for the game is 49 points.

Super Bowl 2022 halftime show performers

The Super Bowl halftime show, much like many others, features popular performers whose big hits were a while ago.

And since we're in Inglewood, CA, Super Bowl 2022's halftime show performers include some local superstars who made it big, with Dr. Dre (of Compton), Snoop Dogg (of Long Beach), and Kendrick Lamar (of Compton). They'll be joined by Eminem and Mary J. Blige.