The Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream is a German Cup final dripping in narrative and intrigue. Third-tier Arminia have already beaten four top-flight sides to reach their first major final, while Die Schwaben have struggled all campaign long — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream takes place on Saturday, May 24.

► Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST / 4 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• FREE STREAM — ZDF (Germany)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus, via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Arminia are the Cinderella story of this season's DFB-Pokal. The third-tier outfit have faced Bundesliga opposition at every stage since the first round and count Union Berlin, Freiburg, Werder Bremen and defending champions Bayer Leverkusen among their scalps in a stunning run to the final. Yes, home draws throughout have helped Michel Kniat's side, but conceding just three in five outings in this competition, confidence will be high for the third-tier champions. Hannover loanee Marius Worl will have his eye on another goal.

Stuttgart have struggled this season, with Champions League duty stretching a small squad to breaking point after 2023/24's Bundesliga runners-up heroics. Sebastian Hoeness' side finished ninth in the top flight this term, but won their final three games to enter the final in improved form, while a 3-1 semi-final win over RB Leipzig was among their best performances of the season. Center-back Leonidas Stergiou's foot problem means he's likely to miss out, with former Brighton & Hove Albion man, Denis Undav expected to start just behind center-forward Nick Woltemade.

Read on for how to watch a Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream wherever you are and potentially for FREE.

Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams for FREE

Football fans in Germany are in luck, as they can watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams for FREE. The German Cup final will be shown on ZDF and its associated streaming service ZDF Live.

Elsewhere, Austrian TV provider ServusTV are showing the game.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Germany Cup final for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the German Cup final on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a German service, you'd select Germany from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ZDF Live or another streaming service and watch the action.

Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream on ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus isn't a like-for-like replacement for ESPN, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on ESPN channels). ESPN Plus costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus from $16.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

There is another, even better option if you want more channels than the ESPN. Sling TV is our top pick. Its Orange plan gets you ESPN channels, plus a host of others including Fox, for $45.99/month (50% off your first month). You can also bundle Sling Orange and Blue together for an all-in option for $60.99 a month.

Not in the U.S. right now, you can still follow your usual German Cup final live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $46 a month. The Sling Orange plan comes with a gaggle of channels, including ESPN for the German Cup final.

Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams in the U.K.

The 2025 German Cup final, Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart, is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a whole year you'll pay £11.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to European Champions Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship rugby, and the NHL.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in Canada

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart is on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN plans start at CA$29.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$199.99). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their usual subscription can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's back home.

Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream on Optus Sport, which also has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. Optus usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in New Zealand

For New Zealand soccer fans wanting to catch the Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream, it's DAZN again. For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$29.99. Alternatively, a 12-month rolling deal is half-price at NZ$14.99.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, such as NordVPN.

