Paddington 3: Everything we know so far

Yes, the most wholesome bear is coming back in Paddington 3. It's hard to believe that it's been nearly four years since Paddington 2 hit screens, but that's exactly why it's the perfect time for a third installment to tie up loose ends and reunite audiences with the beloved duffle coat-clad bear.

For a while, it seemed Paddington 3 was nothing more than a pipe dream, but now it seems the next installment is finally taking shape. In February 2021, a representative from StudioCanal, the production company behind the previous two Paddington movies, confirmed to Variety that Paddington 3 was on its way and would get moving in the months to come.

Not long after, Hugh Bonneville appeared on the UK radio show “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show” and revealed that there is plenty of “forward momentum” on the movie and confirmed that it is “somewhere on the horizon.”

While exact details of the release are sparse at this point, knowing that it will be heading to theaters at some point in the not-too-distant future is enough to get many fans excited.

Here’s what we know about Paddington 3 so far.

Given that it doesn’t seem production has even kicked off yet and that it’s unclear whether or not the script has been completed or the casting finalized, there’s likely to be a bit of a wait before Paddington 3 hits screens.

In February, Studio Canal said in a statement: “We can confirm StudioCanal is working very hard on film 3 with the utmost craft and care — as with film 1 and 2." While that’s encouraging as it means things are moving behind the scenes, it doesn’t shed much light on the actual stage of production they’re in.

The first Paddington movie was announced in 2007 but didn't actually begin production until six years later. Such a delay isn't the norm, of course - by the time Paddington 2 was announced in April 2015, filming started a year later in October 2016 and the movie was in theaters a year later. While it's hard to go by previous production schedules, it seems safe to say we won't be seeing Paddington 3 before sometime in 2022 at the very earliest — but it wouldn't surprise us to see it in 2023.

Paddington 3 returning cast

The first two Paddington movies have had some cast members in common, from Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington to Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown, Sally Hawkins as Mary Brown, and Madeleine Harris and Samual Joslin as Judy and Jonathan Brown. It stands to reason that they'll return for the third installment, but so far, nothing has been set in stone. Peter Capaldi may even return as Mr. Curry!

In terms of cast and crew members who won't be returning, we can count out director Paul King, who headed up the first two Paddington films. He'll still be involved as Executive Producer, which frees him up to pursue other projects, but that leaves the director slot open.

Also up for grabs is the spot of the notorious villain that appears in every Paddington movie. Nicole Kidman played the role in the second installment while Hugh Grant did so in the first. It’s unlikely either of these two will reprise the role for Paddington 3, but it’s always possible.

No doubt more information about the cast and crew will be announced in due time.

Paddington 3 trailer speculation

Because production on Paddington 3 hasn’t yet begun, there’s no trailer for the new movie just yet. The trailer for Paddington 2 was released roughly six months before the movie hit theaters, so while it’ll likely be a while before we get a sneak peak of the new movie, it should be a while before the actual movie comes out.

Paddington 3 plot speculation

StudioCanal did not reveal any details of Paddington 3's storyline, nor do we know if they know what it's going to be. Judging by the first two movies, audiences can expect Paddington to get up to his usual hijinks and into a bit of trouble but to be back on the right path by the time credits roll.

