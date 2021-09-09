Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream and how to watch US Open tennis online

Friday's Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream is huge for two reasons. First, it's a major rematch, and secondly, of course, this US Open live stream is Djokovic's last step before the finals, where he looks to finish his 2021 Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match time The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10.

Match time is TBA, we will update this when the US Open announces it.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

If anyone is going to knock Djokovic out of this tournament, it is Alexander Zverev. And, of course, this is also a semi-finals match — just like July's meeting of the two, which Djokovic lost 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

That was the death-knell for Djokovic's Golden Slam — all four Grand Slams plus a gold at the Olympics — in the same year. That was Djokovic's first loss in 2.5 months, since Rafael Nadal beat him at the Italian Open. And things kept going wrong in Tokyo, with Pablo Carreño Busta beating him in the bronze medal game. Djokovic and his partner, Nina Stojanovic would then withdraw from the mixed doubles tournament, due to his shoulder injury.

And so we find the Serbian ace looking to rectify history against the opponent (and friend) who derailed him. Unfortunately, his recent games haven't been easy. It took Djokovic three hours and 26 minutes to beat Matteo Berrettini, dropping the first set and taking the rest: 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

Zverev hasn't given up a set since his third-round match against the American Jack Sock, and looks to be the strongest challenge to Djokovic's aspirations (again). Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev online:

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams from anywhere

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream is tomorrow (Sept. 10).

The match will be on ESPN, but the time is TBA.

US Open matches are spread across the ESPN family of networks, as well as streaming on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. There is also coverage on the Tennis Channel.

If you cut the cord, you can get all of those channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT. Tennis Channel can be added on with the Sports Extra (Sling) and Sports Plus (Fubo) packages, which are $11 per month.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and the other ESPN channels in the Sling Orange package, and then add on Tennis Channel with the Sports Extra add-on.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services for sports fans, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams in the UK

U.K. fans may have to stay up late again. Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The match time is TBA.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package.

TSN3 will have the coverage of the match, as they've got the men's semifinals coverage from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.