Next-gen footwear: Nike Playstation 5 sneakers coming in May

Can't get your hands on a PS5? You may be able to get your feet in the next best thing. Playstation 5-themed Nike sneakers are expected to drop this May for $110.

A collaboration between LA Clippers star Paul George, Nike, and Sony, the Playstation 5 sneakers will be blue and white, and have PS5 branding on the back, the tongue and elsewhere — as well as the iconic Nike swoosh.

PS5 restock: Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart and more

Best PS5 games

A post shared by Laceup Now (@laceuphk) A photo posted by on

The PS5 sneakers — also known as Nike PG5 — first appeared on LaceUpHK, a sneaker-centric Instagram account back in late March.

The PS5 sneakers will be available in two versions: One that's mostly white with blue accents, and another model that features blue more predominantly. The bottom of the sneakers has a swirling ridged pattern with a cutout in the stylized shape of the PS5 logo.

Other than a May release date according to SneakerFiles, there's no other information on when exactly the PS5 sneakers will be available.

While not as technologically advanced as the Nike FlyEase or the self-lacing Nike Adapt, they're sure to be just as in-demand. At an estimated price of $110, they're certainly mode affordable than the console itself, but we suspect the shoes will be just as hard to come by.