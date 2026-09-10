I found 9 Nike deals to refresh your fall shoe collection — all under $50
These Nike footwear deals are extremely affordable
Nike is one of the best footwear brands on the market — and while its running sneakers can come with a hefty price tag, there are still plenty of deals worth checking out. Right now, the retailer is slashing prices on top-rated sneakers, walking shoes and recovery sandals by up to 40%.
If you’re looking to refresh your footwear lineup for fall, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve rounded up the best Nike deals I could find, and every pair is under $50. Keep scrolling to score a new pair of stylish, affordable kicks before they’re gone.
Note: prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. To find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size. For more, see our Nike promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop all Nike deals under $50
- Nike Victori One Slides (Men's): was $37 now $29
- Nike Calm Slides 2.0 (Women's): was $55 now $33
- Nike Run Defy (Women's): was $65 now $42
- Nike Flex Experience Run 12 (Women's): was $75 now $47
- Nike Promina Walking Shoes (Women's): was $70 now $48
- Nike Downshifter 14 (Men's): was $80 now from $49
- Nike Flex Train Workout Shoes (Men's): was 80 now from $49
- Nike Waffle Nav (Men's): was $80 now $49
- Nike Precision 7 Basketball Shoes (Men's): was $80 now $49
Nike Footwear Deals
Temperatures are rising, but these Nike slides are perfect for staying comfy when you're relaxing indoors or out. Right now, you can get a pair for as little as $29, which is a steal.
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These Nike Calm slides are made from soft supportive foam with a textured footbed to keep your feet in place. They feature a simple design and can be styled with or without socks. We're loving their marbled design.
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These Nike shoes will make you feel like you're defying the laws of physics. These have a cushioned midsole with reliable traction and a lightweight, breathable design. They're also super affordable with this discount.
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These Nike road runners have seen an impressive discount. They're flexible to move with you and have a super soft plush upper that cushions your feet.
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Right now you can snag the Nike Promina Walking Shoes on sale for as low as $48. It brings a tall foam stack and a rocker design, and leads to a super smooth ride on everyday walks. You get plenty of cushioning and stability, too.
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Great for a variety of workouts, the Nike Flex Train are a steal with prices starting from $49. These are designed to be extra lightweight and flexible, with comfortable cushioning along the entire midsole. They also look pretty great.
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This is the perfect shoe to add to your daily rotation this fall. The retro style gets modernized with these sleek sneakers inspired by the Nike Daybreak. They're made of suede and nylon and are both stylish and comfortable.
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The Nike Downshifter 14 are some of the cheapest Nike running shoes around — and this is a popular deal with only a few sizes left in stock! These road running shoes have a lightweight and breathable mesh upper, improved support thanks to their internal fit band and a soft foam midsole.
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These Nike basketball shoes will help you improve your game! They have low collars for an improved range of motion, extra traction to keep you from slipping when changing direction, and soft plush cushioning.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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