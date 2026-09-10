Nike is one of the best footwear brands on the market — and while its running sneakers can come with a hefty price tag, there are still plenty of deals worth checking out. Right now, the retailer is slashing prices on top-rated sneakers, walking shoes and recovery sandals by up to 40%.

If you’re looking to refresh your footwear lineup for fall, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve rounded up the best Nike deals I could find, and every pair is under $50. Keep scrolling to score a new pair of stylish, affordable kicks before they’re gone.

Note: prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. To find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size. For more, see our Nike promo codes.

Nike Victori One Slides (Men's): was $37 now $29 at NIKE Temperatures are rising, but these Nike slides are perfect for staying comfy when you're relaxing indoors or out. Right now, you can get a pair for as little as $29, which is a steal. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Calm Slides 2.0 (Women's): was $55 now $33 at NIKE These Nike Calm slides are made from soft supportive foam with a textured footbed to keep your feet in place. They feature a simple design and can be styled with or without socks. We're loving their marbled design. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Run Defy (Women's): was $65 now $42 at NIKE These Nike shoes will make you feel like you're defying the laws of physics. These have a cushioned midsole with reliable traction and a lightweight, breathable design. They're also super affordable with this discount. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Promina Walking Shoes (Women's): was $70 now $48 at NIKE Right now you can snag the Nike Promina Walking Shoes on sale for as low as $48. It brings a tall foam stack and a rocker design, and leads to a super smooth ride on everyday walks. You get plenty of cushioning and stability, too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Nike Flex Train Workout Shoes (Men's): was $80 now $49 at NIKE Great for a variety of workouts, the Nike Flex Train are a steal with prices starting from $49. These are designed to be extra lightweight and flexible, with comfortable cushioning along the entire midsole. They also look pretty great. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Nike Waffle Nav (Men's): was $80 now $49 at NIKE This is the perfect shoe to add to your daily rotation this fall. The retro style gets modernized with these sleek sneakers inspired by the Nike Daybreak. They're made of suede and nylon and are both stylish and comfortable. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Nike Downshifter 14 (Men's): was $80 now $49 at NIKE The Nike Downshifter 14 are some of the cheapest Nike running shoes around — and this is a popular deal with only a few sizes left in stock! These road running shoes have a lightweight and breathable mesh upper, improved support thanks to their internal fit band and a soft foam midsole. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Nike Precision 7 Basketball Shoes (Men's): was $80 now $49 at NIKE These Nike basketball shoes will help you improve your game! They have low collars for an improved range of motion, extra traction to keep you from slipping when changing direction, and soft plush cushioning. Read more Read less ▼