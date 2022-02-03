New high-end Mac mini tipped to arrive this spring

Apple's upcoming spring event could see the launch of a new high-end Mac mini, alongside the rumored iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5.

This would correspond with recent reports coming from two reputable Apple tipsters Mark Gurman and Ross Young, who have hinted that the new high-end Mac mini could arrive sometime this spring. Both tipsters didn't explicitly mention the device, however, if cross-referenced, their reports seemingly suggest the same launch window.

In his latest Power-On newsletter, Gurman stated that although the upcoming spring event is expected to focus on smartphone and tablet announcements, he also expects "at least one new Mac." Gurman hinted that it could be either the new Mac mini or the 27-inch iMac Pro.

Meanwhile, Young recently said that the iMac Pro isn't expected to arrive until summer, despite his earlier claims about the spring launch. So if Gurman believes that there will be at least one Mac announcement at the Apple Spring Event and Young crosses out the arrival of the iMac Pro, it's looking likely that the device in question could be the new high-end Mac mini.

If the rumors pan out to be true, we'd expect Cupertino to equip the new high-end Mac mini with one of the Apple Silicon chips (likely the M1 Pro and M1 Max seen in the latest MacBook Pro models). And seeing as the company ditched Intel chips for the M1 chip in entry-level Mac mini in 2020, it would make sense for Apple to do the same for the higher end model too. This would potentially be the biggest redesign of the premium-tier Mac mini since 2010.

Back in May 2021, we reported on a leak coming from a regular source Jon Prosser, claiming that the next high-end Mac mini could also be thinner and sport more ports as well as a magnetic MagSafe power connection.

We're only just stepping into February, which means we may well spot other predictions ahead of Apple's planned launches, so stay tuned.