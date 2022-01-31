AirPods Pro 2 and iMac Pro just tipped for launch later this year

Apple is never short of products to launch, and from the sounds of things 2022 will be no different. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his ‘Power On’ newsletter, Apple has plans to launch a whole range of new and improved products.

Products tipped to arrive in the next 11 months include a brand new iMac Pro, AirPods Pro 2, the iPhone SE 3 and more. The latter two, in particular, have been rumored for some time but the iMac Pro has been more of a mystery up until now.

According to Gurman the iMac Pro will be “bigger than the current 24-inch” iMac, which arrived last year. It is also said to be coming with “similar chips” to the M1 Pro and M1 Max found inside the latest MacBook Pros — something that would help differentiate it from the M1-powered 2021 iMac range. The design is also said to have had a revamp, with a similar look to the latest iMacs.

That matches previous rumors that claimed the new machine would include a 27-inch display and Apple’s latest chips. Previous rumors claimed that the iMac Pro would have 120Hz ProMotion support and a mini-LED screen.

It’s also been suggested that there could be a fourth M1 chip, which may explain why Gurman said the iMac Pro would have a “similar” chip to the M1 Pro and Max, without explicitly stating it would be either of the two.

Gurman claims that the AirPods Pro are expected to have a “big update” this year, but didn’t elaborate any further. Hopefully, this means we will see the launch of the long-rumored AirPods Pro 2, and whatever upgrades Apple may have in store for the next set of flagship earbuds.

Previous rumors have suggested that Apple could drop the AirPod stem, potentially offering something that looks like the Beats Studio Buds. Other rumors claim that Apple could adopt lossless optical audio transmission tech , alongside fitness tracking and improved active noise cancelation .

Meanwhile, the iPhone SE is tipped to have the same design as the current model complete with a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID-capable home button. The biggest upgrades would be the addition of 5G connectivity and the same powerful A15 Bionic chip inside the iPhone 13. The mini model is rumored to be going away for the iPhone 14 lineup, the iPhone SE would still give Apple fans a small iPhone to buy.

Finally, Gurman reiterated some previous rumors, including a potential spring launch for an iPad Air 5 and an Apple Silicon Mac. However, he didn't provide any details, meaning we’ll have to rely on older rumors to try and get a picture of what might be coming.