Netgear's Nighthawk smart WiFi router just hit $89

This popular Cyber Monday deal is back

Netgear Nighthawk AC2100 Smart Wi-Fi Router
Netgear Nighthawk AC2100 Smart Wi-Fi Router (Image credit: Netgear)

Netgear's Nighthawk routers are some of the most popular routers around. Although they can get pricey, we're now seeing some jaw-dropping discounts courtesy of Walmart.

For instance, Walmart currently has the Netgear Nighthawk AC2100 Smart Wi-Fi Router for just $89. Normally priced at $179.99, that's $91 off and tied with its Cyber Monday price low. It's also $13 cheaper than Amazon's current price, making it one of the best tech deals right now.

Netgear Nighthawk AC2100 Router: was $179 now $89 @ Walmart
Looking for an excellent streaming and gaming router? For a limited time, you can snag the Netgear Nighthawk AC2100 Smart Wi-Fi Router for $89, which is the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal

The Nighthawk AC2100 Smart Wi-Fi Router supports simultaneous streaming on multiple devices up to 2100Mbps. Its array of gigabit ports enables a fast wired connection for your computer or game console. 

Netgear's Nighthawk routers are perfect for gamers and families that require a lot of bandwidth. With dual bands and range boosting antennas, this router covers every corner of your home with fast Wi-Fi, which means you can say goodbye to dead zones. What's more, Netgear's advanced quality of service (QoS) ensures lag-free performance across Wi-Fi connected devices.

Walmart's offer is valid through January 21. 

  • emilyjonas 06 February 2020 09:26
    I must say that this was an amazing deal for people who love to play games, I ever have seen before. Because of the Netgear Wireless Router is most popular in the networking industry. It extends the network signal by using range boosting antennas, to cover the entire network area.
    Reply