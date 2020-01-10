Netgear's Nighthawk smart WiFi router just hit $89

Netgear's Nighthawk routers are some of the most popular routers around. Although they can get pricey, we're now seeing some jaw-dropping discounts courtesy of Walmart.

For instance, Walmart currently has the Netgear Nighthawk AC2100 Smart Wi-Fi Router for just $89. Normally priced at $179.99, that's $91 off and tied with its Cyber Monday price low. It's also $13 cheaper than Amazon's current price, making it one of the best tech deals right now.

Netgear Nighthawk AC2100 Router: was $179 now $89 @ Walmart

Looking for an excellent streaming and gaming router? For a limited time, you can snag the Netgear Nighthawk AC2100 Smart Wi-Fi Router for $89, which is the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal

The Nighthawk AC2100 Smart Wi-Fi Router supports simultaneous streaming on multiple devices up to 2100Mbps. Its array of gigabit ports enables a fast wired connection for your computer or game console.

Netgear's Nighthawk routers are perfect for gamers and families that require a lot of bandwidth. With dual bands and range boosting antennas, this router covers every corner of your home with fast Wi-Fi, which means you can say goodbye to dead zones. What's more, Netgear's advanced quality of service (QoS) ensures lag-free performance across Wi-Fi connected devices.

Walmart's offer is valid through January 21.