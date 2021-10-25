Black Friday router deals — best sales right now

Upgrading your router helps every device in your home, and you can use early Black Friday deals to do it with a discount. The early Black Friday router deals we've found can help you save some money while getting stronger faster Wi-Fi throughout your home. We're still weeks away from the Black Friday weekend, but retailers are already setting the stage for their big sales event with early deals and discounts.

Whether you want something for smoother streaming, better gaming, or just want a better way to handle a house full of people that all want to be online, getting one of the best Wi-Fi routers or best mesh systems is often the answer to slow connections and spotty signal.

Black Friday brings discounts for all sorts of products, and routers are no exception, though the deals may not take the spotlight away from flashier gadgets. But if you're having trouble finding the best Black Friday router deals, we're here to help. We've been hunting for the best router bargains, and are sharing the best deals below.

Black Friday router deals — best early sales

TP-Link Deco X20 TP-Link Deco X20 mesh: was $269 now $219 @ Amazon

One of the best mesh routers you can get is on sale. The TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system is small and easy to set up, and now it's more affordable than ever. If you want a great way to fill your home with data, the TP-Link Deco X20 is a great way to do it, and Amazon is selling it for $50 off the usual price.

Asus ZenWiFi XT8 Asus ZenWiFi XT8 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh: was $449 now $391 @ Best Buy

It's not the cheapest option for Wi-Fi 6 networking, but the Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) offers great tri-band Wi-Fi 6 performance that can handle big homes and signal-killing walls and ceilings. With solid performance, built-in security and a generous two-year warranty, the Asus ZenWiFi XT8 is a steal.

TP-Link Deco M5 TP-Link Deco M5 (3-pack): was $189 now $149 @ Amazon

The sleek looking TP-Link Deco M5 mesh system 3-pack can cover up to 5,500 square feet with solid 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 coverage. With easy setup and app-based controls, you can even control router functions with an Amazon Alexa smart speaker. You can get it now for $40 off at Amazon.

Image TP-Link AX21 Wi-Fi 6 router: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The TP-Link Archer AX21 is a Wi-Fi 6 router that offers Gigabit speeds, an impressive AX1800 rating and can handle dozens of devices on it's dual-band network. With speeds ideal for 4K streaming and online gaming, its a potent Wi-Fi 6 solution, and Amazon is selling it for 20% off.