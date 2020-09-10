MotoGP live stream: How to watch San Marino Grand Prix online

2020 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix: Start time The 2020 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix starts at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT | 1 p.m. BST) on Sunday, September 13. It will begin broadcast on tape delay on NBCSN, at 4:30 p.m. Qualifying begins the same time as the race, on Saturday.

MotoGP is finally back from a two-week break that's felt like an eternity. Here we have everything you need to know to find a MotoGP live stream and follow the San Marino Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Try to think back to the Styrian Grand Prix if you can, where Miguel Oliveira snatched the win from Jack Miller and Pol Espargaró in the final corner of the Red Bull Ring. That epic victory was Oliveira's and Tech3 Yamaha's first in MotoGP, as well as the first for a Portuguese rider in the premier class.

That's just the kind of year 2020 has been for Grand Prix motorcycle racing. We're now entering the sixth race of the year, have seen four unique race winners, and it's clear literally anyone could walk away with the championship from here. But with 14 rounds in total in this campaign, there's still a very long way to go.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch the September 11-13 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, whether on terrestrial TV or via an internet live stream. Be sure to check back after Saturday qualifying for the full grid ahead of Sunday's race.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix?

Say you're out of town and you can't watch the San Marino MotoGP race using broadcast channels where you've visited. You're not out of luck. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, making it seem like you're surfing the web from home, so that you can access your usual streaming services without having to worry about geolocks.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix live streams in the US

The NBC Sports Network is the U.S. home for the 2020 MotoGP season, though many of the races — like this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix — will be shown on tape delay.

Unfortunately, even though the race will occur at 8 a.m. ET, you'll have to wait until 4:30 p.m. ET to see it if you choose to follow along via NBCSN. Nevertheless, if you still want NBCSN, your best bet is to get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services there is.

Fortunately, MotoGP fans can get the live experience by spending a little more. MotoGP's own VideoPass is definitely the best way to stay in touch with MotoGP action. A 2020 season subscription will set you back $160, while a monthly pass is $34.

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix live streams in the UK

Fans in the U.K. will want to tune into BT Sport, as the paid network airs every session of every MotoGP weekend live. Race day coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. BST, and the race begins at 1 p.m. BST.

If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25 a month. For that fee you'll get to watch all kinds of sporting events, including football.

Our friends in the U.K. can also go the MotoGP VideoPass route. Access for the rest of the season will set you back £127, while one month is £27.

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

Friday, September 11

Practice 1: 4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET Practice 2: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 12

Practice 3: 4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET Qualifying: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 13