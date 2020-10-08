MotoGP live stream: How to watch French GP online

2020 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Start time The 2020 MotoGP French Grand Prix starts Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT | 12 p.m. BST) today, though race coverage on NBCSN is tape delayed until 6:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying takes place 8 a.m. ET on Saturday.

With six races left to go in the 2020 MotoGP season, we're really entering crunch time now. Next up is the French Grand Prix this weekend, and here we've got everything you need to know to fire up a MotoGP live stream and follow all the action this weekend out of Le Mans.

It'll be a home race for championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who took his third victory of the season two weeks ago in Barcelona and leads second-ranked challenger Joan Mir by eight points heading into Sunday.

But of course, we all know how quickly things can change in MotoGP — especially in this nail-biting 2020 campaign that's already seen a slew of different race winners, many of them first timers to boot. The Petronas Yamaha rider can't slip up if he wants to maintain his shot at the title.

The MotoGP French Grand Prix begins Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7 a.m. ET. Be sure to revisit this page Saturday afternoon for full qualifying results, which will form the grid order for the main event.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the MotoGP French Grand Prix?

Say you're out of town and you can't watch the French MotoGP race using broadcast channels where you've visited. You're not out of luck. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, making it seem like you're surfing the web from home, so that you can access your usual streaming services without having to worry about geolocks.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

MotoGP French Grand Prix live streams in the US

The NBC Sports Network is the U.S. home for the 2020 MotoGP season. Unfortunately, many races throughout the year have been and will continue to be aired with tape delay on NBCSN, and the French Grand Prix is one of them.

If you must stick to terrestrial TV, NBCSN isn't showing the race until 6:30 p.m. ET. Nevertheless, if you want NBCSN, your best bet is to get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services there is.

Fortunately, MotoGP fans can get the live experience for each and every Grand Prix by spending a little more. MotoGP's own VideoPass is definitely the best way to stay in touch with MotoGP action. A 2020 season subscription will set you back $160, while a monthly pass is $34.

MotoGP French Grand Prix live streams in the UK

Fans in the U.K. will want to tune into BT Sport, as the paid network airs every session of every MotoGP weekend live. Race day coverage starts at 8:30 a.m. BST, and the race begins at 12 p.m. BST.

If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25 a month. For that fee you'll get to watch all kinds of sporting events, including football.

Our friends in the U.K. can also go the MotoGP VideoPass route. Access for the rest of the season will set you back £127, while one month is £27.

MotoGP French Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

Friday, October 9

Practice 1: 4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET Practice 2: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 10

Practice 3: 4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET Qualifying: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 11