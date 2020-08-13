MotoGP live stream: How to watch Austrian Grand Prix online

Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo leads KTM rookie Brad Binder during last week's Czech Republic Grand Prix. Binder would eventually take the lead to the checkered flag, earning his first win in MotoGP.

2020 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix: Start time The 2020 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix starts at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT | 1 p.m. BST) on Sunday August 16. It will begin broadcast at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Qualifying begins at the same time on Saturday.

The 2020 MotoGP season roars on with more surprises, as last week's Czech Republic Grand Prix brought us another first-time winner: KTM's Brad Binder. The South African rookie took a maiden victory for himself and his team at the historic Brno circuit last week, and will look to repeat his performance at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend. Below, we have all the details you need to fire up a MotoGP live stream and follow the action.

Surprises continued down the running order, with Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli taking second and Avintia Ducati's Johann Zarco finishing third, fighting off KTM's Pol Espargaro, who also looked mighty quick before crashing out.

Unfortunately, rain may threaten this weekend's festivities, with the forecast currently calling for thunderstorms in Spielberg. Many of the riders have been vocal about their reservations riding on the Austrian tarmac, which some fear has only become more slippery in key braking zones as a result of Formula 1 cars laying down rubber a few weeks back.

The Austrian Grand Prix is currently set to kick off at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 16 — unless rain delays it, of course. Keep reading on for details on where to stream the race, and check back after Saturday morning's action for full qualifying results.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix?

Say you're out of town, somehow, and you can't watch the Austrian MotoGP race using broadcast channels where you've visited. You're not out of luck. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, making it seem like you're surfing the web from home, so that you can access your usual streaming services without having to worry about geolocks.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.View Deal

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix live streams in the US

The NBC Sports Network is the U.S. home for the 2020 MotoGP season, though some of the races — like the opening round — have been shown on tape delay. Thankfully, this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix is not one of them, so you'll be able to watch along live on NBCSN. If you want NBCSN, your best bet is to get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services there is.

MotoGP fans, however, can get the live experience by spending a little more. MotoGP's own VideoPass is the best way to stay in touch with MotoGP action. A 2020 season subscription will set you back $160, while a monthly pass is $34.

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix live streams in the UK

Fans in the U.K. will want to tune into BT Sport, as the paid network airs every session of every MotoGP weekend live. Race day coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. BST, and the race begins at 1 p.m. BST.

If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25 a month. For that fee you'll get to watch all kinds of sporting events, including football.

Our friends in the U.K. can also go the MotoGP VideoPass route. Access for the rest of the season will set you back £127, while one month is £27.

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

Friday, August 14

Practice 1: 4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET Practice 2: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 15

Practice 3: 4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET Qualifying: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 16