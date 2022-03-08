iPhone 14 will kill the notch — but there's a catch

Apple could finally ditch the display notch with the iPhone 14 Pro, tipped for release this fall, but the same might not be true for the standard iPhone 14.

According to a new report from display analyst and regular Apple tipster Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to ditch the notch and make use of dual display cutouts for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors. But the standard iPhone 14 will keep the notch we saw in the iPhone 13, with base iPhones only expected to move away from the notch in 2023.

Going by this report, the iPhone 13 Pro's two cutouts, one circle and the other a pill shape, will supposedly cover the same width as the current iPhone 13 notch. However, as cutouts you'll still get some more display space back, particularly around the top of the screen.

It's not the first time we've heard Young make this claim, nor is he the only source we've heard it from. But it's encouraging news for the accuracy of this rumor that he continues to double-down on the claim.

The standard iPhone 14 will keep using the new smaller notch design, however. This could be the last notched flagship iPhone though, as Young claims the iPhone 15 will use the dual-cutout design on all models. It may have even got a little smaller from the original iPhone 14 Pro version to give back even more screen space.

Beyond the iPhone 15, we will apparently see Apple hide the Face ID system under the display. This will require some reworking of how the display panel is designed, according to Young. But the most promising option, a technique called "cathode patterning," is already viable for mass production from one supplier.

If this Apple news feels too far off to be exciting, then remember the iPhone SE (2022) and several other new devices are thought to be launching at the Peek Performance event later today. Make sure you check our Apple event live blog for the latest news on this.