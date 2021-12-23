How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 online

This is John Dutton's kingdom and we're all just living in it! It's almost time to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 online. John (Kevin Costner) has been making some big decisions lately, all to protect his birthright — the ranch. And since this is the penultimate episode of the season, we have a feeling things are going to get very interesting (read: cutthroat) on the Paramount Network show.

Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 start time, channel Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 is scheduled to air Sunday (December 26) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 is titled "No Such Thing as Fair," a phrase that John himself says in reference to his kingdom. When it comes to his ranch and family, the patriarch will do whatever he feels needs to be done. And he'll dispense justice as he sees fit, even if he has to take the matter into his own hands. He may finally enact vengeance against Garrett Randall, the architect of the attacks against (most of) the Duttons.

Elsewhere, Kayce (Luke Grimes) embarks on a new quest, while Jimmy (Jefferson White) has a big decision to make. Hmm, could he end up staying at the 6666 ranch — and headline the upcoming spinoff series?

Speaking of which, don't forget to watch 1883, the prequel series on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 online, even without cable. to learn more about the show. Watch a promo here:

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Network isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Yellowstone season 4 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

ExpressVPN Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 in the US

U.S. fans can watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 on the Paramount Network website. It airs today (Sunday, December 26) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

However, you will need a cable login to watch the episode live. If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Yellowstone season 4 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives). Just add on the Comedy Extra package ($6) to get Paramount Network. Fubo is also a great choice, with more channels.

Sling TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, new subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10. Get either the Orange or Blue plan, then add on Comedy Extra ($6) to get Paramount Network.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including Paramount Network.

Both services are available on most, if not all, of the best streaming devices.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 for free

You can also watch the Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 for FREE on the Paramount Network website. Just click here, select "Start 24-Hour Pass" and register with your email address.

If you want to watch the entire season live, however, you'll need one of the best cable TV alternatives mentioned above.

Is Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 on Peacock or Paramount Plus?

While seasons 1-3 of the series are streaming on Peacock, Yellowstone season 4 will not be available until after it concludes on Paramount Network — sometime in 2022.

Yellowstone is not on Paramount Plus either, though its upcoming spinoffs 1883 and 6666 will be.

Can you watch Yellowstone season 4 in the UK?

There's bad news for Brits. Previous seasons of Yellowstone have been available on Paramount Network UK and Channel 5's streaming service My5 for free (with a valid TV license).

However, Paramount Network UK and My5 haven't announced a Yellowstone season 4 release date. British fans will have to wait, possibly for some time.

Anyone who is traveling in the U.K. and wants to use the streaming services they've already paid for will need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 in Canada

Canadian fans can watch Yellowstone 4 on the Paramount Network if they get the channel through their cable provider.

Travelers in Canada who want to use their existing streaming subscriptions can look into ExpressVPN.