How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 2 online without cable

The end of the zombie apocalypse continues when you watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 2 online, even without cable. Fans can stream the season 11 winter premiere right now, as the episode dropped a week early on AMC Plus. The regular cable premiere on AMC takes place Sunday.

It will air at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 20 on AMC.

The winter premiere, titled "No Other Way," picks up where episode 1108 left off: A violent rainstorm is raging in Alexandria as walkers pour through a damaged wall, while Meridian has turned into a war zone featuring Maggie (Lauren Cohan) against the Reapers.

Leah (Lynn Collins) has become the leader of the Reapers, but realizes Daryl (Norman Reedus) has been lying about his true loyalties.

The communities are about to get a massive shakeup when Eugene returns with Commonwealth envoy Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton).

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 2 online.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 2 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because AMC Plus and AMC aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Walking Dead season 11B if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 2 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Walking Dead season 11B premiere episode right now — as it's streaming on AMC Plus a week early.

The regular AMC premiere is set for Sunday, February 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access AMC on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Sling TV : Both the Sling Orange and Blue packages carry AMC and many other top channels. Right now, new subscribers try out Sling with a 3-day free trial. After that, the service costs $35 per month, a very reasonable price for live TV.

Fubo.TV is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

AMC Plus : Get the the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. And subscribers get early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead and other AMC shows.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11B in the UK

Brits can watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 2 a day after new episodes air stateside on the Disney Plus Star channel.

For early access, you'll need AMC Plus, which is only in the U.S. But if you're a subscriber who's traveling abroad, ExpressVPN will help you use the service you already pay for.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11B in Canada

Canadians can watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 2 on AMC Canada if they get the channel through their cable provider.

Or they can get early access to new episodes on AMC Plus, which is available in Canada.