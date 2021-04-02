How to watch The Walking Dead season 10 finale online now or on AMC

The Walking Dead season 10 finale details The Walking Dead season 10 finale is streaming now after an early release on AMC Plus.

It will premiere on AMC Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

The zombies are going on vacation, so make sure to watch The Walking Dead season 10 finale online. If you can't wait for the AMC airing on Sunday, you're in luck because the finale is streaming online now on AMC Plus.

The Walking Dead extended season 10 featured a bonus round of episodes, following the fall finale. The Whisperers have been dealt with and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is back, but new threats have emerged because, well, this is The Walking Dead.

Maggie's return was the first time in a decade that she's seen Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), her husband Glenn's murderer. Negan has been trying to redeem himself, but things are tense.

In the finale episode, "Here's Negan," Carol (Melissa McBride) tries to defuse that tension by taking Negan on a journey. He reflects on his late wife Lucille and how he's gotten to this point.

Here is everything to know about how to watch The Walking Dead season 10 finale Plus, check out the teaser:

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10C from anywhere on Earth

Just because AMC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Walking Dead season 10 finale if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10 finale in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch The Walking Dead season 10 finale airing Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, if they get the network through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch AMC on a live TV service. We recommend Sling TV or FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out all of its live TV features. Both the Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages include AMC, as well as other popular channels like ESPN, Bravo, CNN, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

The Walking Dead season 10 finale was released early and is streaming now on AMC Plus.

AMC Plus is a standalone streaming service that houses AMC shows, Sundance Now and Shudder. It costs $6.99 per month. There is no app right now, but you can subscribe to AMC Plus via Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels or the Roku Channel. You can also add it as an extra to Sling TV.

The six bonus episodes of Walking Dead season 10C will all debut early on AMC Plus, on the Thursday before the Sunday premiere on AMC.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10 finale in the UK

Brits can watch The Walking Dead season 10 finale on April 5 at 9 p.m. GMT on Fox TV, if they get the channel with their cable package on Sky.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10 finale in Canada

Canadians are in luck — The Walking Dead airs on AMC Canada, which is available through cable providers. They can watch new episodes at the same time and day as Americans.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10 finale in Australia

Aussie zombie drama fans can stream The Walking Dead season 10 finale on Binge.

They can try the streaming service with a free seven-day trial. After that, it costs $10 AUD per month and comes with over 10,000 hours of TV shows and movies.