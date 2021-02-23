The west is as wild as ever, so here's how to watch Yellowstone online, to catch up on one of the biggest new shows. The drama, starring Kevin Costner as a ranch patriarch, is a super popular hit for the Paramount Network.

The show's ratings success has led to an upcoming spinoff, a prequel series set in 1883 that tells the origin story of the Dutton family, coming to Paramount Plus.

Costner plays John Dutton, head of his family, which has owned the Dutton Ranch for six generations. The ranch is located near Yellowstone National Park and Native American reservations.

He oversees the ranch alongside his son, Kayce Dutton (Lucas Grimes), a former Navy SEAL. Kayce is married to a Native American woman, Monica (Kelsey Asbille Chow), and they have a young boy named Tate. John's other son, Jamie (Wes Bentley) is an attorney and aspiring politician.

Then there's John's daughter, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), a financier who has struggled with substance abuse problems. She's also in love with the ranch foreman, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

The Duttons are continually fighting to maintain their control over the ranch. They deal with thorny political machinations, face off against greedy land developers and manage tensions with the local Native American tribes. The end of season 3 sees an all-out attack against the Duttons. Gunshots are fired and the fates of John and Kayce are left hanging.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Yellowstone online for free and without cable.

How to watch Yellowstone online in the U.S.

American viewers can watch Yellowstone season 4 on the Paramount Network. A release date hasn't been set yet, though we expect new episodes to premiere in summer 2021.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch the Paramount Network on a live TV service, like Sling TV or FuboTV.

Right now, you can try Sling TV for free for three days to see all that Sling has to offer. Sling Blue ($35/month) includes more than 50 channels including AMC, BET, Bravo, CNN, Food Network, FX and TNT. You can get Paramount Network by adding on the Comedy Extra package for $5.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

How to watch Yellowstone for free without cable

All three seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock. And you can watch the very first episode of Yellowstone for free, with Peacock Free.

But to watch the rest of season 1, season 2 and season 3, you'll need Peacock Premium. And if you don't want ads interrupting your binge, you have to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus.

Peacock is only available in the U.S.

Peacock is one of the newest streaming services but houses a great library, including the entirety of The Office. Peacock Free offers thousands of TV episodes and movies — no subscription needed. Sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) and get even more content, including originals like the Saved By the Bell reboot.

How to watch Yellowstone anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Paramount Network, Paramount Plus and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss new episodes of Yellowstone if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch Yellowstone online in Canada

Canadian fans can watch all three seasons of Yellowstone on Amazon Prime Video Canada.

How to watch Yellowstone online in the UK

Bad news, Brits. Yellowstone episodes don't appear to be streaming on any U.K. platform. Previous seasons have aired on Channel 5 and also streamed on the My5 service.

Any Peacock users who are in the U.K. can still get access with the help of ExpressVPN.

How to watch Yellowstone online in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch all three seasons of Yellowstone on Stan.

Stan offers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD a month and gives you access to over 600 TV shows and 1,000 movies.