AMC announces 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' season 3 release date and trailer
Here's when fans will officially reunite with Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and the rest of the 'Daryl Dixon' crew
¡Bienvenidos a España! Yes, "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" will officially see the titular zombie survivor (played by Norman Reedus) heading to Spain in the third season of the popular "TWD" spin-off, which is set to premiere Sept. 7. Fans got a sneak peek at all of the post-apocalyptic Spanish adventures to come in a brand-new teaser trailer.
AMC released a 30-second teaser clip showing Reedus's Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier adjusting to life in their new setting. "Felt like something had been lost, a chance to really have something" Dixon says in the short trailer.
McBride's Carol adds in voiceover, "First you survive what happened to you, and then you start living again."
But clearly, the characters haven't shaken off those survival instincts just yet, as fiery, zombie-filled battles are very much in their futures. "The road home is brutal and the fight to survive is far from over," reads the description of the new sneak peek, which you can watch below:
AMC's official logline for season 3 of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" reads: "Daryl and Carol continue their journey to return home and to the ones they love, but their path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse."
And along with a peek into this season's Spain-set plotlines, the teaser also confirmed that the third installment, which is subtitled "The Book of Carol," will begin on Sunday, September 7 at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on AMC and AMC Plus, kicking off a six-episode run.
Along with leads Reedus and McBride, Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada and Alexandra Masangkay are joining the cast as series regulars in season 3. Actors including Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués, Greta Fernández, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto and Stephen Merchant will round out the ensemble.
In addition to the season 3 teaser trailer, AMC also dropped some behind-the-scenes insights with a new on-set video, catching up not only with Jeffrey Dean Morgan to discuss "The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 2 but also Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride from Spain during filming of "Daryl Dixon" season 3:
As for how their two characters end up in Spain, the "Daryl Dixon" team is tight-lipped, but showrunner David Zabel did previously tell The Hollywood Reporter that the nomadic nature of Daryl and Carol's survival helped "reinvigorate" the show season after season.
“We loved the reinvigoration we experienced going to France, and we wanted to continue doing that,” Zabel said. “On a story level, the characters should not settle down. It should be a road show. They have to keep moving [to return home]. At the end of season two, they’re going somewhere. We don’t know exactly where, and it’s not a direct line to the next place they go. But the idea is to keep the characters struggling and striving to get home and moving.”
Tom's Guide will keep you updated on all things related to "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 3, including character details, plot points, new trailers and more.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, food and drink, travel and general lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
