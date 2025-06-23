AMC announces 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' season 3 release date and trailer

¡Bienvenidos a España! Yes, "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" will officially see the titular zombie survivor (played by Norman Reedus) heading to Spain in the third season of the popular "TWD" spin-off, which is set to premiere Sept. 7. Fans got a sneak peek at all of the post-apocalyptic Spanish adventures to come in a brand-new teaser trailer.

AMC released a 30-second teaser clip showing Reedus's Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier adjusting to life in their new setting. "Felt like something had been lost, a chance to really have something" Dixon says in the short trailer.

McBride's Carol adds in voiceover, "First you survive what happened to you, and then you start living again."

But clearly, the characters haven't shaken off those survival instincts just yet, as fiery, zombie-filled battles are very much in their futures. "The road home is brutal and the fight to survive is far from over," reads the description of the new sneak peek, which you can watch below:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Tease | Premieres September 7 | AMC & AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

AMC's official logline for season 3 of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" reads: "Daryl and Carol continue their journey to return home and to the ones they love, but their path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse."

And along with a peek into this season's Spain-set plotlines, the teaser also confirmed that the third installment, which is subtitled "The Book of Carol," will begin on Sunday, September 7 at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on AMC and AMC Plus, kicking off a six-episode run.

Along with leads Reedus and McBride, Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada and Alexandra Masangkay are joining the cast as series regulars in season 3. Actors including Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués, Greta Fernández, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto and Stephen Merchant will round out the ensemble.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition to the season 3 teaser trailer, AMC also dropped some behind-the-scenes insights with a new on-set video, catching up not only with Jeffrey Dean Morgan to discuss "The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 2 but also Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride from Spain during filming of "Daryl Dixon" season 3:

Behind the Dead | Episode 1 | Dead City Season 2 & Daryl Dixon Season 3 - YouTube Watch On

As for how their two characters end up in Spain, the "Daryl Dixon" team is tight-lipped, but showrunner David Zabel did previously tell The Hollywood Reporter that the nomadic nature of Daryl and Carol's survival helped "reinvigorate" the show season after season.

“We loved the reinvigoration we experienced going to France, and we wanted to continue doing that,” Zabel said. “On a story level, the characters should not settle down. It should be a road show. They have to keep moving [to return home]. At the end of season two, they’re going somewhere. We don’t know exactly where, and it’s not a direct line to the next place they go. But the idea is to keep the characters struggling and striving to get home and moving.”

Tom's Guide will keep you updated on all things related to "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 3, including character details, plot points, new trailers and more.