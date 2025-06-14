As we all know, from "Miss Marple" to "Midsomer Murders" the British countryside is one of the most dangerous places on Earth with a week-on-week body count to rival Mexico in the middle of a cartel dispute and “Grantchester” season 10 is no different...

"Grantchester" season 10 premieres on Sunday, June 15 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

Set in a seemingly tranquil 1950s Cambridgeshire village, this season brings bodies in an orphanage and a university plus sundry other places and the death of a rock star but if that isn't enough intrigue pause to raise a quizzical eyebrow regarding the Rev. Alphy (played by Rishi Nair).

D.I. Keating (Robson Green) is the same as ever but while he and Alphy have bonded, there seems to be something going on in the vicar's background that makes him push away those that want to be close to him. One case this season delivers romantic possibilities but will he be amenable? (Hint: check out the trailer below)

"Grantchester" season 10 premieres on Masterpiece via PBS and the PBS app on Sunday, June 15 at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT.

Stream your local PBS channel through the PBS website and app.

How to watch 'Grantchester' season 10 online in Canada

In Canada, "Grantchester" season 10 will be available on PBS Masterpiece Amazon Channel from Sunday, June 15th at 9 p.m. ET.

For extended access to PBS content, consider getting PBS Passport. Membership costs a suggested donation of CA$5 per month, although prices will alter depending on your local station.

Can I watch 'Grantchester' season 10 online in the U.K?

The U.K. release date for "Grantchester" season 10 is early 2026 on ITVX. All previous nine seasons are also available to catch here.

How to watch 'Grantchester' season 10 in Australia

"Grantchester" season 10 premieres on ABCiView in Australia on Saturday, June 28.

'Grantchester' season 10 need to know

'Grantchester' season 10 - Cast

Robson Green as Geordie Keating

Rishi Nair as Reverend Alphy Kottaram

Melissa Johns as Miss Scott

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs Chapman

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating

Al Weaver as Leonard Finch

Siobhan Redmond as Andrea Shaw

Sorcha Groundsell as Vronky

Hannah van der Westhuysen as Heather

Lauren Carse as Ellie Harding

Jemma Redgrave as Amelia Davenport

Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe

Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman

Ross Boatman as Vic Morgan

Paula Wilcox as Diana

Bradley Hall as Larry Peters

Jim Caesar as Matthew Butler

Jack Donoghue as Lucas Rawlings

Barnaby Taylor as Ollie

Skye Lucia Degruttola as Esme Keating

'Grantchester' season 10 - Episode guide

Season 10 Episode 01: A suspicious death interrupts the Grantchester Easter celebrations. Alphy attempts to use the case as a distraction from his personal life. (Wednesday, June 15)

S10 E02: A death at the university plunges Geordie and Alphy into a world of academic adversaries, while Alphy faces a romantic complication. (Weds, June 18)

S10 E03: Alphy's attempt to cook a romantic dinner is interrupted when a familiar face arrives unannounced. (Weds, June 25)

S10 E04: Alphy and Geordie investigate witchcraft at a home for orphaned and disadvantaged chidren, but everything changes when a body is found. (Weds, July 2)

S10 E05: Leonard's drinking leads to a prison cell, and the consequences escalate from there. (Weds, July 9)

S10 E06: Alphy and Geordie investigate the murder of a rock band member, and Alphy struggles with some family history. (Weds, July 16)

S10 E07: Cathy and Mrs. Chapman's new business venture faces a challenge, and Geordie tries to intervene in Alphy's personal life unbeknownst to Alphy. (Weds, July 23)

S10 E08: Alphy and Geordie keep an eye on rising tensions as a controversial figure is invited to speak at the university. When a murder is committed, however, they disagree on how to approach the case. (Weds, July 30)

'Grantchester' season 10 - Official Trailer

Grantchester S10 Premiere - PREVIEW - YouTube Watch On

'Grantchester' season 10 - FAQ

Is there a real place called Grantchester in the U.K.? Yes, there is a real village named Grantchester in the U.K. near Cambridge in Cambridgeshire, England.

Will 'Grantchester' season 10 be on Netflix? No, not right now. You can stream the drama for free in the U.S. on Masterpiece via PBS. Remember — use NordVPN to access your usual streaming service if you're outside the U.S..

