The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date and time — how to watch online

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is going to be a wild ride, starting soon on Netflix. The dark superhero series returns with new cast members, a name change for a key character and another apocalypse that could end existence. If you need a refresher course, check out our Umbrella Academy season 3 catch-up guide.

The action picks up after the Hargreeves siblings spent an entire season stuck in 1960s-era Dallas. They managed to avert doomsday, defeat the nefarious Handler and find a way back to their present day. But what they discovered when they returned was, well, very different from the status quo.

In the alternate present day, they discovered that their father, Sir Reginald, adopted a different set children after learning their identities in Dallas. Except for Ben, since he was a ghost who couldn't be seen. Now, Ben is part of the superhero group called the Sparrow Academy.

"There are some very big surprises with the family this year," showrunner Steve Blackman previously teased. "There are some amazing changes that people will love to dig into."

Here's everything you need to watch The Umbrella Academy season 3.

When does The Umbrella Academy season 3 come out on Netflix?

The Umbrella Academy season 3 starts streaming on Netflix (opens in new tab) on Wednesday, June 22 at 3 a.m. ET.

Season 3 consists of 10 episodes, which will drop at the same time. The episode titles are:

301: Meet the Family

302: The World’s Biggest Ball of Twine

303: Pocket Full of Lightning

304: Kugelblitz

305: Kindest Cut

306: Marigold

307: Auf Wiedersehen

308: Wedding at the End of the World

309: Six Bells

310: Oblivion

Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer

The official Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer goes full multiverse on us all, teasing that Umbrella Academy vs Sparrow Academy showdown that fans have been waiting for. That's what happens when your actions have repercussions on the timeline.

Umbrella Academy season 3: Meet Viktor Hargreeves

One of the superhero siblings is going by a new name. Elliot Page revealed on social media that the character previously known as Vanya will be called Viktor Hargreeves:

Page announced he is transgender in December 2020, months after Umbrella Academy season 2 dropped. At the time, fans were curious how Page's transition would be incorporated into the show. Elliot's announcement confirmed that his character will also transition.

Umbrella Academy season 3 cast

The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast will include nine major returning players:

Elliot Page as Viktor aka Number Seven, who can convert soundwaves into a destructive force.

who can convert soundwaves into a destructive force. Tom Hopper Luther aka Number One , who has super strength and the upper body of an ape

, who has super strength and the upper body of an ape David Castaneda as Diego aka Number Two , who can curve the trajectory of projectiles

, who can curve the trajectory of projectiles Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka Number Three, who can control minds with the phrase "I heard a rumor..."

who can control minds with the phrase "I heard a rumor..." Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka Number Four , who can communicate with the dead and make them corporeal for a temporary time

, who can communicate with the dead and make them corporeal for a temporary time Aidan Gallagher as Number Five , who can travel through space and time

, who can travel through space and time Justin H. Min as Ben aka Number Six , who can unleash huge tentacles from his body

, who can unleash huge tentacles from his body Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves , a billionaire industrialist who adopted the siblings. In season 2, he is unmasked as an alien lifeform

, a billionaire industrialist who adopted the siblings. In season 2, he is unmasked as an alien lifeform Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts, the Handler's adopted daughter and Diego's girlfriend, who turns out to have mirroring superpowers.

They will be joined by the new cast members playing the Sparrows in Umbrella Academy season 3.

Min is back as a different version of Ben (Sparrow #2), who is described as "scheming, tactical and vicious, determined to gain his status as leader."

His Sparrow siblings are:

Justin Cornwell as Marcus (Sparrow #1), a natural born leader that oozes confidence and keeps the family together who is equally as charming as he is chiseled and colossus.

a natural born leader that oozes confidence and keeps the family together who is equally as charming as he is chiseled and colossus. Britne Oldford as Fei (Sparrow #3), who sees the world in a special way. She’s typically the smartest person in the room and willing to negotiate – yet, once you cross her, there’s no turning back.

who sees the world in a special way. She’s typically the smartest person in the room and willing to negotiate – yet, once you cross her, there’s no turning back. Jake Epstein as Alphonso (Sparrow #4), a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer. Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane (Sparrow #5), a romantic dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy. Even though she feels tied down to her family, Sloane has plans of her own…and she may just act on them.

a romantic dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy. Even though she feels tied down to her family, Sloane has plans of her own…and she may just act on them. Cazzie David as Jayme (Sparrow #6), a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you’d be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to.

a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you’d be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube aka Christopher (Sparrow #7) is a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling.

Umbrella Academy season 3 reviews

The Umbrella Academy season 3 reviews are in — and they are mostly positive. It has a 91 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). The critical consensus reads: "The Umbrella Academy unfurls a bit beyond a manageable scope in this overstuffed season, but there remains all the gonzo creativity and resonant character relationships that fans enroll for."

AV Club's Jenna Scherer (opens in new tab) writes, "Season three starts out strong, with a rollicking storyline, compelling mysteries, and a handful of killer twists, not to mention three musical montages within the first 15 minutes of episode one."

Nate Richard at Collider (opens in new tab) calls it "the most emotional and personal season yet," adding that it "blends together the moodiness of Season 1 with the brisk-pacing, bizarro nature, and enormous heart of Season 2."

IGN's Alex Stedman (opens in new tab) says season 3 "may initially seem less inventive and action-packed than previous seasons, but what it loses in wackiness, it gains in heart and the clarity of its message."

Tara Bennett at Paste Magazine (opens in new tab) is less enthused, noting "the cracks are increasingly apparent when it comes to finding satisfying reasons for all of the cyclical pandemonium."