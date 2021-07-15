How to watch the Tokyo Olympics 2021: Free live stream, start date, full schedule and more

The world's biggest sports event is here! It's almost time to watch the Tokyo Olympics live stream. The 2020 Olympics were postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, more than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals and glory for their countries. We've got everything you need to watch the Olympics live stream from wherever you are — even for free and without cable TV.

The Olympics 2021 schedule runs across 14 days and is jam packed with events ranging from gymnastics to swimming to track and field. Five new sports will make their debut at the Tokyo Olympics: baseball/softball, karate, surfing, skateboarding, and sport climbing. There are new events within existing sports as well, such as 3x3 basketball and freestyle BMX.

Team USA boasts a number of star athletes, including gymnast Simone Biles, basketball player Kevin Durant, soccer forward Megan Rapinoe and swimmer Caeleb Dressel.

No matter the country you're rooting for, it's easy to watch the Olympics live stream. Keep reading for the 2021 schedule of events and info about viewing the Olympics in 4K and 8K.

How to watch the Olympics from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Tokyo Olympics live stream with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

How to watch the Olympics in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S. the Tokyo Olympics is airing on NBC's family of networks and their affiliated streaming service Peacock.

If you've cut the cord and don't get NBC or NBCSN through your cable package, you can access those channels through Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the picks on our best streaming services list.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV : You can get NBCSN and NBC in the Sling Blue package, which is $35/month. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. Right now, Sling is offering $10 off the first month for new subscribers.View Deal

More Channels Fubo.TV : The Starter Plan ($65/month) comes with over 115 channels include local networks like NBC, as well as NBCSN. And you get 250 hours of Cloud DVR. Get the 7-day free trial so you can see everything Fubo has to offer.View Deal

How to watch the Olympics for FREE in the US

The no-cost tier of NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock Free, is streaming all major events, as well as daily live shows, fully event replays and curated highlights. And Peacock is the only place where viewers in the U.S. can watch gymnastics and track and field events in real time (since Tokyo and New York have a 13-hour time difference).

The only exception: If you want live coverage of the Team USA Men’s Basketball, you'll need to upgrade to Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) or ad-free Premium Plus ($9.99/month).

FREE TIER Peacock boasts a great library, including the entirety of The Office. It's also home to a ton of sports beyond the Olympics, like WWE wrestling, the Premier League, golf and rugby. Peacock Free costs nothing, while the Premium tiers offer access to originals and more movies.View Deal

How to watch the Olympics in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Brits can watch the Olympics for free without commercials on the BBC or stream events BBC iPlayer.

If you're traveling outside of the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Olympics in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Tokyo Olympics on a number of different channels: Sportsnet, TSN, CBS and TLN.

Sportsnet, TSN and CBC are streaming games online if you log in with your cable provider or sign up for a standalone package. Sportsnet costs $19.99 a month, while streaming-only TSN costs $4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

If you're traveling out of the country, you can use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.

How to watch the Olympics in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Tokyo Olympics for free on or stream it on the network’s 7Plus streaming service.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.

How to watch the Olympics in 4K and 8K

NBC is broadcasting the Tokyo Olympics in 4K HDR for the first time. Coverage will also be accompanied by Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Events that will be featured in 4K HDR include track and field, gymnastics, swimming, diving, tennis, golf, beach volleyball and more.

However, not every cable provider is offering the 4K feed. Comcast, Dish Network, and DirecTV will have it if you have a 4K-capable set-top box. And of course, you will need one of the best 4K TVs to display the feed with better resolution and more vivid colors.

It's even possible to watch the Olympics in 8K — if you have access to the Japanese broadcaster NHK. The network is shooting some of the Tokyo Olympics in 8K. It will show both the opening and closing ceremonies in the super-high resolution format. Other events that will be available in 8K including track and field competitions like the 100m and 200m men's finals, the women's soccer and volleyball finals, badminton, judo, table tennis and swimming.

Tokyo Olympics: 2021 schedule of events

The start date for the Tokyo Olympics is Friday, July 23. The opening ceremony will take place in Japan National Stadium that day at 7 a.m. ET.

The end date for the Olympics is August 8, when the closing ceremony will occur.

Here is an overview of the Olympics 2021 schedule of events (see the official schedule at Olympics.com).

Note: (m) denotes a medal day

Friday, July 23

Opening ceremony

Archery, Equestrian, Rowing, Shooting

Saturday, July 24

3x3 Basketball, Archery (m), Artistic Gymnastics, Badminton, Baseball/Softball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Cycling Road (m), Equestrian, Fencing (m), Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo (m), Rowing, Shooting (m), Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting (m),

Sunday, July 25

3x3 Basketball, Archery (m), Artistic Gymnastics, Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Slalom, Cycling Road (m), Diving (m), Equestrian, Fencing (m), Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo (m), Rowing, Sailing, Shooting (m), Skateboarding (m), Surfing, Swimming (m), Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting (m),

Monday, July 26

3x3 Basketball, Archery (m), Artistic Gymnastics (m), Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Slalom (m), Cycling Mountain (m), Diving (m), Fencing (m), Handball, Hockey, Judo (m), Rowing, Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Shooting (m), Skateboarding (m), Surfing, Swimming (m), Table Tennis (m), Tennis, Triathlon (m), Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting (m),

Tuesday, July 27

3x3 Basketball, Archery, Artistic Gymnastics (m), Badminton, Baseball (m), Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Slalom (m), Cycling Mountain (m), Diving (m), Equestrian (m), Fencing (m), Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo (m), Rowing (m), Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Shooting (m), Surfing, Swimming (m), Table Tennis, Tennis, Triathlon (m), Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting (m),

Wednesday, July 28

3x3 Basketball (m), Archery, Artistic Gymnastics (m), Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Slalom, Cycling Road (m), Diving (m), Equestrian (m), Fencing (m), Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo (m), Rowing (m), Rugby Sevens (m), Sailing, Shooting, Surfing (m), Swimming (m), Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting (m),

Thursday, July 29

Archery, Artistic Gymnastics (m), Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Slalom (m), Cycling BMX Racing, Equestrian, Fencing (m), Golf, Handball, Hockey, Judo (m), Rowing (m), Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Shooting (m), Surfing, Swimming (m), Table Tennis (m), Tennis, Trampoline Gymnastics, Volleyball, Water Polo,

Friday, July 30

Archery (m), Athletics (m), Badminton (m), Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Slalom (m), Cycling BMX Racing (m), Diving, Equestrian, Fencing (m), Football, Golf, Handball, Hockey, Judo (m), Rowing (m), Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Shooting (m), Surfing, Swimming (m), Table Tennis (m), Tennis, Trampoline Gymnastics (m), Volleyball, Water Polo,

Saturday, July 31

Archery (m), Athletics (m), Badminton (m), Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing (m), Cycling BMX Freestyle, Diving, Equestrian, Fencing (m), Football, Golf, Handball, Hockey, Judo (m), Rowing (m), Rugby Sevens (m), Sailing (m), Shooting (m), Surfing, Swimming (m), Tennis, Trampoline Gymnastics (m), Triathlon (m), Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting (m),

Sunday, August 1

Artistic Gymnastics (m), Athletics (m), Badminton (m), Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing (m), Cycling BMX Freestyle (m), Diving (m), Equestrian, Fencing (m), Golf (m), Handball, Hockey, Sailing (m), Shooting, Surfing, Swimming (m), Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting (m), Wrestling

Monday, August 2

Artistic Gymnastics (m), Artistic Swimming, Athletics (m), Badminton (m), Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling Track (m), Diving, Equestrian (m), Football, Handball, Hockey, Sailing (m), Shooting (m), Table Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting (m), Wrestling (m)

Tuesday, August 3

Artistic Gymnastics (m), Artistic Swimming, Athletics (m), Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing (m), Canoe Sprint (m), Cycling Track (m), Diving (m), Equestrian, Football, Handball, Hockey, Sailing (m), Sports Climbing, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting (m), Wrestling (m)

Wednesday, August 4

Artistic Swimming (m), Athletics (m), Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing (m), Canoe Sprint, Cycling Track (m), Diving, Equestrian (m), Golf, Handball, Hockey, Marathon Swimming (m), Sailing (m), Skateboarding (m), Sports Climbing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo (m), Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting (m), Wrestling (m)

Thursday, August 5

Athletics (m), Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing (m), Canoe Sprint (m), Cycling Track (m), Diving (m), Equestrian, Football (m), Golf, Handball, Hockey (m), Karate (m), Marathon Swimming (m), Modern Pentathlon, Skateboarding (m), Sports Climbing (m), Table Tennis (m), Taekwondo (m), Volleyball, Water Polo, Wrestling (m)

Friday, August 6

Artistic Swimming, Athletics (m), Basketball, Beach Volleyball (m), Boxing (m), Canoe Sprint, Cycling Track (m), Diving, Equestrian, Football (m), Golf, Handball, Hockey (m), Karate (m), Modern Pentathlon (m), Rhythmic Gymnastics, Sports Climbing (m), Table Tennis (m), Taekwondo (m), Volleyball, Water Polo, Wrestling (m)

Saturday, August 7

Artistic Swimming (m), Athletics (m), Baseball (m), Basketball (m), Beach Volleyball (m), Boxing (m), Canoe Sprint (m), Cycling Track (m), Diving (m), Equestrian (m), Football (m), Golf (m), Handball (m), Karate (m), Modern Pentathlon (m), Rhythmic Gymnastics (m) Taekwondo (m), Volleyball (m), Water Polo (m), Wrestling (m)

Sunday, August 8

Athletics (m), Basketball (m), Boxing (m), Cycling Track (m), Handball (m), Rhythmic Gymnastics (m), Volleyball (m), Water Polo (m), Wrestling (m)

Closing ceremony