How to watch Team USA basketball games live online — men’s and women’s Olympics streams

Team USA Basketball game dates and times Men's: Team USA vs France is live at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday Sunday, July 25

Women's: Team USA vs. Nigeria is live at 12:40 a.m. ET Tuesday, July 27.

• U.S. — Watch live on Peacock (men's) and USA via Sling or Fubo.TV (women's)

• U.K. — Watch for free on BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Trying to figure out how to watch Team USA's basketball games live from the Tokyo Olympics can be pretty confusing. The games start pretty late due to time zone differences, and they're spread across a variety of different channels and one of the newer streaming services.

But we have good reason to track the big games down. The men's side of Team USA has nothing but expectations and risk at hand. They've taken gold every time since 2004. But this time, they're going without a bunch of stars, including LeBron James, Steph Curry and Anthony Davis, and they're entering the games fresh from an injury-prone playoff season.

And on the women's Team USA squad, we see a reunion of the 2004 team: Dawn Staley, a former teammate to Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, is now the head coach of the team. Their task at hand is making history, as the team could take its seventh straight Olympics gold (ninth overall), while Staley is the first Black woman to coach the team.

Of the services you will want for these games, Peacock is a must for live Team USA Men's basketball games, while Sling TV and Fubo TV are two of the services we recommend for the Team USA Women's basketball games.

How to watch the Team USA basketball games from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Team USA Basketball games with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Team USA basketball live in the US

Anyone who wants to watch Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics live is going to need to run through a check-list. That's because, thanks to how time zones work, the games are airing at odd hours.

Plus, unless you have a cable account and can watch on NBCOlympics.com, you'll need NBC's streaming service Peacock for Team USA Men's Basketball games and the USA Network for the Team USA Women's Basketball games. The full schedule is below.

USA is included in the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package, which also has NBC. The Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra) gets you the Olympic channel. Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100+ channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

A must for live Team USA men's games In addition to the Olympics live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV : You can get NBC in the Sling Blue package, which is $35/month. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. Right now, Sling is offering $10 off the first month for new subscribers.View Deal

Fubo TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC and ESPN. You can also add on NBA TV. Fubo doesn't have TNT.View Deal

Team USA basketball games schedule

Men's basketball games:

Sunday, July 25 @ 8 a.m. ET: Team USA vs France on Peacock & NBCOlympics.com (rebroadcast at 4 p.m. ET the following day on NBC)

Team USA vs France on Peacock & NBCOlympics.com (rebroadcast at 4 p.m. ET the following day on NBC) Wednesday, July 28 @ 12:40 a.m. ET: Team USA vs vs. Iran on Peacock & NBCOlympics.com (rebroadcast at 3 p.m. ET the following day on NBC)

Team USA vs vs. Iran on Peacock & NBCOlympics.com (rebroadcast at 3 p.m. ET the following day on NBC) Saturday, July 31 @ 8 a.m. ET: Team USA vs. Czech Republic on Peacock & NBCOlympics.com (rebroadcast at 4 p.m. ET the following day on NBC)

Women's basketball games:

Tuesday, July 27 @ 12:40 a.m. ET: Team USA vs. Nigeria (USA Network)

Team USA vs. Nigeria (USA Network) Friday, July 30 @ 12:40 a.m. ET: Team USA vs. Japan (USA Network)

Team USA vs. Japan (USA Network) Monday, Aug. 2 @ 12:40 a.m. ET: Team USA vs. France (USA Network)

How to watch Team USA basketball live in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K., but they haven't gotten these games broken out. This may be because those games all start at the ungodly hour of 5:40 a.m. BST.

Check out their comprehensive guide to try and see where to watch these games.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Here's the schedule of when the men's and women's games will take place, in BST.

Men's basketball games:

Sunday, July 25 @ 1 p.m. BST: Team USA vs France

Team USA vs France Wednesday, July 28 @ 5:40 a.m. BST: Team USA vs vs. Iran

Team USA vs vs. Iran Saturday, July 31 @ 1 p.m. BST: Team USA vs. Czech Republic

Women's basketball games:

Tuesday, July 27 @ 5:40 a.m. BST: Team USA vs. Nigeria

Team USA vs. Nigeria Friday, July 30 @ 5:40 a.m. ET: Team USA vs. Japan

Team USA vs. Japan Monday, Aug. 2 @ 5:40 a.m. ET: Team USA vs. France

How to watch Team USA basketball live in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Again, details aren't exactly strong here.

Sportsnet may be your best bet, as its schedule lists basketball among its 12 a.m. ET to 6 a.m. ET coverage. TSN will also have early hours Olympics coverage, but it's not broken down by sport.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, Sling, Fubo and other services, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.