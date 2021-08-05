How to watch Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony: Start time, channels and more

It's almost time to watch the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony, which concludes two weeks of world-class competition. The closing ceremony will follow medal finals for water polo, volleyball, boxing and marathon on Sunday.

Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony details The closing ceremony start @ 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 8.

• U.S. — Watch live on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV or stream live on Peacock.

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Tokyo Olympics has proven to be a memorable one, mostly because it has taken place during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was delayed from 2020, and despite some criticism, proceeded this summer without spectators and with rigorous testing, mask and social distancing measures.

Like the opening ceremony, the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony will occur without an audience — only athletes and performers. The event will feature the bestowal of final medals, a parade of nations' flags, a victory parade and the transfer of the Olympic flag to the next host city (which is Paris in 2024). Then, the Olympic flame is extinguished.

Here's everything you need to watch the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony live.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN .

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony live in the US

Americans have several options for watching the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony. If they want to see it live, it is set for 7 a.m. ET and will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

NBC is part of the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package. Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100-plus channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

24/7 Olympics Coverage In addition to the Olympics live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV : You can get NBC, USA and NBCSN in the Sling Blue package, which is $35/month — plus the Olympic Channel in the Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra).

Fubo TV has NBC, USA, NBCSN and the Olympic Channel all its base $65 per month package. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony live in the UK

To watch the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony live in the UK, Brits will want to subscribe to Discovery Plus, which is offering full coverage of Tokyo 2020. Full schedule is below.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K., but things have changed.

The BBC no longer has the monopoly on Olympics coverage in the U.K., after the IOC sold the main European rights to the Discovery network. As a result, the BBC's coverage, though still good, is limited to no more than two live events at one time.

The Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony will air live in the U.K. starting at 11:55 a.m. BST on BBC One.

Americans abroad can just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony live in Canada

Sportsnet, CBC and TSN are sharing coverage of the Olympics, so Canadians can find live and tape-delayed events on those channels. The Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony will air live on TSN at 7 a.m. ET.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, Sling, Fubo and other services, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony live in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony FREE on the 7Plus network's streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony will take place Sunday at 9 p.m. AEST.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.