How to watch Survivor season 42 online — cast, air date and more

A new group of castaways are ready to outwit, outplay and outlast when you watch Survivor season 42 online, even if you've cut the cord. CBS calls it "one of the most intense versions" of the reality show. It's another shortened installment, like Survivor 41. The 18 contestants will push themselves to the limit — and beyond — over the course of 26 days.

Survivor 42 channel, air date Survivor season 42 premieres Wednesday, March 9.

• Time — 8 p.m. ET/PT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

The faster pace will be more punishing, plus food is scarce and there will be limited supplies and resources.

The cast will once again be very diverse. In 2020, CBS committed to making the cast 50 percent Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). Host Jeff Probst returns to oversee challenges and tribal councils.

Survivor 42 will begin with three tribes: Ika, Taku and Vati. Hidden immunity idols will be in play, as will the "Beware" advantages introduced last season. And there may be other new twists in store for the players.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Survivor season 42. Check out the sneak peek preview below and scroll down for a full list of cast members.

How to watch Survivor 42 from anywhere

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Survivor season 42 if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Survivor season 42 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Survivor 42 premiere Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed on Paramount Plus with a Premium subscription.

Fubo.TV is one of the best live TV services with CBS. The streamer all of the local broadcast networks and most of the top cable channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. And it's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Paramount Plus has your local CBS station's live feed. Its deep library includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight and the iCarly revival. You need a Premium membership to watch the CBS live feeds for NCIS season 19.

How to watch Survivor season 42 in Canada

Canadians can watch Survivor 42 at the same time and date as Americans. It's broadcasting Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global TV and also streaming on the Global TV streaming service.

How to watch Survivor season 42 in the UK

Bad news for Brits: Survivor season 42 is not airing on any UK channels.

Survivor season 42 cast

Meet the cast of Survivor 42: